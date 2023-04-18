Company Named Outsource Partner of the Year – Healthcare

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ResultsCX today announced it has been named a winner in the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group.

Recognition as Outsource Partner of the Year – Healthcare is a testament to the innovation with which ResultsCX approaches its work for clients across the healthcare spectrum. By focusing on empathy-based support, ResultsCX ensures that interaction with health plan members, patients, and their families is grounded in competency, confidence, and compassion. ResultsCX’s healthcare advocates strive to fully understand patient and member needs and respond with caring assistance that makes lives better.

ResultsCX was honored for its compassion-first commitment and use of training that encourages real connections with health plan members in support of better outcomes and optimal healthcare journeys. From applying CMS 5-Star practices across all client engagements and encouraging health plan members to use all their healthcare coverage benefits to ensuring clients achieved their membership growth goals for 2023, ResultsCX regularly demonstrates its focus on the human side of health plan member support and important role that caring communication plays in outcomes.

“Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “It is our honor to recognize ResultsCX as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

According to Rajesh Subramaniam, ResultsCX CEO, “This award is yet more proof that ResultsCX understands what is most important for health plan members, patients, and our clients.” He adds, “We are proud to receive recognition for the hard work we do to ensure that every healthcare interaction is an optimal experience that promotes better outcomes.”

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

About ResultsCX

ResultsCX is a premier customer experience partner to Fortune 100 and 500 companies. We design, build, and deliver digitally influenced customer journeys that achieve the satisfaction and loyalty brands need to thrive and grow, while improving efficiency and reducing costs. ResultsCX’s 30+-year track record for reimagining the customer experience to meet consumers’ evolving expectations has driven growth to more than 20 geographic hubs and approximately 23,500 colleagues worldwide. Our core expertise extends to actionable analytics, social experience management, and our own SupportPredict AI-powered digital experience platform. Our strength lies in exceptional individuals working together in a high-performing, fun culture to deliver next-generation customer experiences on behalf of our clients.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives who have experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

