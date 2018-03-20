Resumed trading in product issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (78/18)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to resume the trading in products issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB.
Please see the attached document for information about the instruments.
Please note that the order books have been flushed.
For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.
