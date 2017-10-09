Resumed trading in product issued by XBT Provider AB (593/17)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to resume the trading in following product issued by XBT Provider AB on STO Exchange Traded Notes. The trading will be resumed tomorrow October 10, 2017.
|Name
|ISIN
|ETHEREUM XBTE
|SE0010296582
Please note that the order books have been flushed.
For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
