Resumed trading in products issued by Nordea AB on STO Structured Products (779/17)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to resume the trading in following products issued by Nordea Bank AB on STO Structured Products.

Short name ISIN NBF 17AE B134 SE0006992897 NBF 34AGK A978 SE0006992434

Please note that the order books have been flushed.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or [email protected].