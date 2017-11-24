Resumed trading in products issued by Nordea AB on STO Structured Products (779/17)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to resume the trading in following products issued by Nordea Bank AB on STO Structured Products.
|Short name
|ISIN
|NBF 17AE B134
|SE0006992897
|NBF 34AGK A978
|SE0006992434
Please note that the order books have been flushed.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or [email protected].
