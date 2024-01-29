A clip of likely Senate candidate Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., supporting DACA policies resurfaced over the weekend, garnering mixed reactions from Republicans on social media.

Montana’s Republican Senate race is expected to heat up soon with Rosendale considering a primary run against former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, who is backed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), for the nomination. Amid talk of a likely competition between the two, Republican voters and indi

[Read Full story at source]