Resverlogix Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 10th

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix”) (TSX:RVX), a global leader in the development of epigenetic therapeutics, today announced that Donald McCaffrey, President & CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 10th.

DATE: March 10th, 2022
TIME: 1:00 pm EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3LRhCdu

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Resverlogix

Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company and the world leader in epigenetics, or gene regulation, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease. Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients’ lives by restoring biological functions – altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease – back to a healthier state.

The Company’s clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and associated comorbidities, and COVID-19.

A Phase 2b clinical trial based in Canada and Brazil, is currently evaluating apabetalone in combination with standard of care for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The investigational treatment could potentially reduce the severity and duration of COVID-19. Apabetalone’s unique dual-mechanism also means that it has the potential to show efficacy against new COVID-19 variants and may even help fight other viruses.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).
Follow us: Twitter: @Resverlogix_RVX. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/resverlogix-corp-/

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Resverlogix Corp.
Email: ir@resverlogix.com
Phone: 403-254-9252
www.resverlogix.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com 

