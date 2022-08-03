Retail Brand, UpWest, Makes Impact in New York With Local Non-Profit GrowNYC

A purpose driven brand, UpWest is on a mission to provide comfort for people and planet. Since their brand launch in 2019, UpWest has made a commitment to donate 1% of sales to non-profits across the US.

UpWest Store in Brooklyn UpWest Store in Brooklyn

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This year, UpWest has opened two stores in the greater New York area with locations in Williamsburg and Roosevelt Field Mall. Jamie Schisler, Chief Comfort Officer at UpWest says “We knew from launching the brand digitally that our customer lives and works in New York. We are excited to have the opportunity to give these customers an IRL brand experience while we also support local organizations within the community.”

Both locations partner with GrowNYC whose mission is to improve New York’s quality of life through environmental programs. UpWest donated 100% of proceeds from opening weekend sales from their two New York locations to GrowNYC and they will be partnering to raise money throughout the year. UpWest also supported GrowNYC in building a community garden in Brooklyn. This garden is now being used by the community to grow fresh food and flowers. They didn’t stop there, working with business partners in NYC to volunteer their time with GrowNYC to build benches and garden beds that were distributed to gardens throughout the city. “Thanks to our partners at UpWest, we are able to further our mission of growing a greener, healthier city by providing hands-on education and gardening opportunities for schools and community gardens throughout New York City,” says Mike Rezny, GrowNYC’s Assistant Director of Green Space.

Later this year, UpWest plans to open a third NY location in Soho. They are also organizing a clothing drive with a yoga studio in Williamsburg. From building community gardens, hosting volunteer days with GrowNYC, to organizing a clothing drive, UpWest is standing behind their mission of providing comfort for people and planet.

About UpWest

Founded in 2019, UpWest is a purpose-driven lifestyle brand offering apparel, sleep, wellness and home goods for mindful men and women. They strive to bring comfort to customers daily lives through content, commerce and community. Through their Comfort for Good initiative, UpWest aims to positively impact people and planet with the choices they make in giving back to those in need and in sustainability efforts.

About GrowNYC

GrowNYC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve New York City’s quality of life through environmental and food access programs that transform communities block by block and empower all New Yorkers to secure a clean and healthy environment for future generations. Reaching millions on New Yorkers every year, GrowNYC operates Greenmarkets, Fresh Food Box sites, and Farmstands; engages New Yorkers in zero waste education; builds and maintains green spaces; and engages people of all ages in hands-on education.

