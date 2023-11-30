SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has earned a near-perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), qualifying the organization as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

The Corporate Equality Index is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This year, the Human Rights Organization revised its criteria and benchmarks to meet the evolving needs of the community’s members and their families, making Retail Business Service’s 95 out of 100 score even more impactful.

“At Retail Business Services, we have a deep focus on building a culture of belonging,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Retail Business Services. “We’re exceptionally proud to receive this score as it recognizes we are a welcoming workplace where associates are embraced and supported for who they are.”

The CEI evaluated companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and

Corporate social responsibility.

Retail Business Services joins the ranks of 1,384 U.S. businesses that participated this year. Find the full report online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Retail Business Services

Retail Business Services is the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, providing services to five omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services that include Business Integrity Services (Legal, Risk Management, Quality Assurance), Business Services (HR Technology Systems and Support Services), Communications, Omnichannel Service, Finance Business Services, Financial Planning and Analysis, Indirect Sourcing, Procurement, Information Technology, Pharmacy Services, Store Development, Leasing, Facilities Support, and Strategy and Business Development. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and we foster a community of belonging where everyone is valued. For more information, visit retailbusinessservices.com.

