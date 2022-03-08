Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Retail Business Services Hosts First Innovation Discovery Days

Retail Business Services Hosts First Innovation Discovery Days

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Speed Pitch Events Help Fuel Retail Innovation Pipeline

QUINCY, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Retail Business Services, the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, has wrapped its first Innovation Discovery Days where associates from Retail Business Services’ Retail Innovation Center of Excellence (COE) and IT alongside colleagues from ADUSA Supply Chain, Peapod Digital Labs and each of Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands, evaluated solutions from 17 start-ups for their potential to enhance the omnichannel retail experience. 

“As we work with our partners throughout Ahold Delhaize USA companies to innovate the omnichannel retail experience, it’s important that we not only pinpoint our companies’ needs and opportunities for innovation, but that we’re also constantly scanning the marketplace for solutions that will enable us to innovate in ways we haven’t even thought about yet,” said Heather Paquette, VP, Retail Innovation COE, Retail Business Services. “The companies we heard from during these sessions brought forward interesting solutions that will help build our innovation pipeline.”

A variety of unique and innovative technologies across robotics, artificial intelligence and more were presented during the two-day event, include making the customer shopping experience easier, creating a welcoming, engaging customer experience, and improving retail store processes and execution.

“I am excited that we were able to have 17 vendors visit with our teams in just two days,” said Brooks Thompson, Director, Innovation Pipeline, Retail Business Services. “And we achieved our overall goal, which was to provide Ahold Delhaize USA companies with a look into technologies and other solutions that may be influencing our business in the years to come.”

After the event, stakeholders from Retail Business Services and other Ahold Delhaize USA companies will discuss the products and solutions presented and create paths to pilot throughout Ahold Delhaize USA companies.

About Retail Business Services
Retail Business Services, is the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to five omnichannel grocery brands, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services including Business Integrity Services (Legal, Risk Management, Quality Assurance), Business Services (HR Technology Systems and Process Management), Communications & Omnichannel Service, Finance Business Services, Financial Planning & Analysis, Human Resources, Indirect Sourcing, Information Technology, Pharmacy Services, Retail Innovation, Store Development, Leasing and Facilities Support, and Strategy & Business Development. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and we foster a community of belonging where everyone is valued. For more information, visit www.retailbusinessservices.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS: 
Christy Phillips-Brown 
704-310-2221 

Erin DeWaters 
704-310-3884

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.