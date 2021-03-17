Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Retail Buyers from Large and Small Chains in the U.S. Will Learn About Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Supplements and Drinks at this Month’s ECRM Event

Retail Buyers from Large and Small Chains in the U.S. Will Learn About Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Supplements and Drinks at this Month’s ECRM Event

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Bloom Beauty Essence® Will Take Part at the “Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition Program” March 22-26

Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink provides the skin with needed moisture and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink provides the skin with needed moisture and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

PALM BEACH, FL, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Buyers from large and small retail chains will get to try Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Supplements and Drinks at next week’s ECRM’s “Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition Program.”

“We are getting our name out to consumers and retailers,” said Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm, a leading German pharmaceutical company that developed Bloom Beauty Essence®. “Recently, we were featured on the Nashville Today Show, and this month our representatives will meet with the top 50 retail chains in the U.S.”

ECRM is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending October’s ECRM event represented regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink With Collagen is available on Walmart.com.

“The word is getting out. Walmart.com carries our collagen drink,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “In the near future, we expect more retailers to carry our product line.”

Essentially, Bloom Beauty Essence® product line provides 24-hour protection from sunrise to sunset.

Steiner-Kienzler said you take the Bloom Beauty Essence® Day Spa tablet in the morning, the Night Spa tablet in the evening before bed, and you can grab the collagen drink during the day instead of a sugary soda, which will damage your skin.

“The Day Spa supplement protects your skin against premature aging, and the Night Spa helps rejuvenate your skin while you sleep,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “Our collagen drink, which comes in regular and low-calorie versions, is the first tasty skincare drink with collagen that rehydrates and protects your skin during the day.”

Click on the links to purchase Bloom Beauty Essence® Regular Skin Care Drink with Collagen or Bloom Beauty Essence® Low-Calorie Skincare Drink with Collagen. 

Attachment

  • Bloom Beauty Essence Skin Care Drink with Collagen 
CONTACT: Robert Grant
BLOOM BEAUTY ESSENCE® 
561-421-3045
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.