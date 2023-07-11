NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alchemy Worx, a leading global email marketing agency, is delighted to announce the appointment of Erika Phelan as Strategy Director. With her incredible retail marketing experience and track record of success using CRM and email as key revenue drivers for top brands, Erika is a fantastic addition to the Alchemy Worx team.

Erika has a mix of experience with global brands and top marketing organizations. She comes to Alchemy from Epsilon where she was a Strategy Director on the Business Consulting team directing strategies to solve large business challenges. Erika spent much of her earlier career on the agency side at leading companies including Merkle, Targetbase and Acxiom. She also led CRM strategies at Microsoft for the Consumer Apps and Services focusing on the Skype brand. Her client experience includes L’Oréal, where she worked across their brand portfolio as the agency of record lead for their CRM efforts for more than three years. Erika also led the CRM efforts at P&G for Olay, launching their first DTC program, and worked with Burt’s Bees in support of digital transformation at Clorox.

“We are so excited to have Erika join the Alchemy Worx team,” said Terri Fajardo, EVP of Strategy at Alchemy Worx. “Erika has a deep understanding of CRM and CX strategies across a range of retail and CPG clients, which will translate especially well to her role as Strategy Director here, working with our clients to achieve their performance goals in a tough market. Erika’s expertise and passion for marketing brings a huge advantage to our team.”

Erika’s expertise will propel Alchemy Worx’s agency and clients’ retention strategies, providing a competitive advantage with best-in-class customer experience. Erika will manage, mentor, and develop a team of strategists and strategy analysts working on multi-service client engagements. She will focus on delivering an enhanced customer experience for clients, driving improved brand reputation and loyalty, and delivering higher acquisition and retention rates.

“I’m thrilled to join Alchemy Worx, the secret weapon for some of the best retail marketers out there! My biggest passion is partnering with my clients to transform the customer experience to directly impact my clients’ revenue and KPIs. I love building true partnerships and my idea of success is when my clients become rock stars in their own organizations as I help develop their craft and support them in hitting their goals. I’m excited to be part of the next phase of growth at Alchemy Worx,” said Erika Phelan, Strategy Director at Alchemy Worx.

About Alchemy Worx:

Alchemy Worx are experts in engagement. They deliver efficient data-driven CRM solutions for both email and sms. Alchemy Worx actively analyzes and executes impactful plans designed to drive engagement, boost customer lifetime value, and significantly increase revenue. Alchemy Worx is headquartered in New York and actively serves over 100 B2C and B2B clients including CDW, Full Beauty Brands, and Ideal Living and partners with all leading CRM platforms including Listrak, Salesforce, Klaviyo and Attentive.

