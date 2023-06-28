SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) announced today the release of its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, detailing the Company’s ESG achievements during 2022, as well as its ongoing initiatives and goals. The report was prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The report is available at: ROIC ESG Report

HIGHLIGHTS

Awarded 2022 (again in 2023) Green Lease Leader (“Gold” level designation)

7% reduction (2022 vs. 2021) in like-for-like assets’ energy consumption

4% reduction (2022 vs. 2021) in like-for-like assets’ greenhouse gas emissions

46% reduction (2022 vs. 2021) in like-for-like assets’ common area water consumption

Awarded IREM Certified Sustainable Property certification for Crossroads Shopping Center

100% corporate participation in annual diversity, equity and inclusion training

Continued incorporation of ESG milestones in executive compensation program

Stuart A. Tanz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stated, “Since ROIC commenced operations 14 years ago, environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility have been at the core of how we have approached building our business. During this past year, we continued to work diligently at advancing our ESG program, implementing a number of strategic initiatives, as detailed in our newly issued annual ESG report. ROIC’s progress and achievements are attributed to our longstanding commitment to prioritizing the well-being of our employees, valued tenants and the communities our shopping centers serve. We look forward to furthering this commitment in the years to come.”

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody’s Investor Services, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net.

When used herein, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “should,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements with the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21F of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of ROIC to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information regarding such risks and factors is described in ROIC’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available at: www.roireit.net.