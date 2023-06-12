SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) will issue financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

To participate in the conference call, click on the following link (ten minutes prior to the call) to register: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4b8698f12a6e4ed999de6434d0df2e87

Once registered, participants will have the option of: 1) dialing in from their phone (using a PIN); or 2) clicking the “Call Me” option to receive an automated call directly to their phone.

The live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5u6nvqev

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible up to one year on the Company’s Investor Relations Events & Presentations page: https://investor.roicreit.com/events-presentations

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

