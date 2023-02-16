The global retail POS system market size was valued at USD 16.2 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 16.2 billion in 2022 to USD 34.6 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.50% during the forecast period.

Retail POS Systems Market Analysis:

The rising demand for web-based and cloud-based POS systems by large corporations and SMEs is responsible for the market’s expansion. During the forecast period, cloud-based retail POS systems are anticipated to rule the market in terms of type. Although web-based retail POS systems are expanding quickly as well, they are still not as common as cloud-based solutions. The biggest users of retail POS systems are major corporations, followed by SMEs. Additionally, the market is expanding as a result of the rising demand for mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) systems that retailers may use while on the go. The growing omnichannel shopping trend is compelling retailers to adopt cutting-edge POS solutions that will enable them to efficiently manage a variety of sales channels.

Recent Development:

January 2021: NCR is interested in buying Cardtronics. The NCR-as-a-service approach will be accelerated and expanded with the acquisition of Cardtronics.

December 2020: Credit Karma, a consumer technology company with over 110 million users in the US, Canada, and the UK, was bought by Intuit.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 13.50 % 2030 Value Projection 34.6 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 16.2 billion Historical Data for 2016 – 2021 Segments covered By Product, By Component, By End User and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

AURES Technologies

BBPOS Limited

Castles Technology

Cegid Group

Diebold Nixdorf

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Ingenico Group

Micros Systems, Inc. (Oracle Corporation)

NCR Corporation

NEC Corporation

New POS Technology Limited

Newland Payment Technology

Panasonic Corporation

PAX Technology, Inc.

Posiflex Technology, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Square, Inc

Toshiba Corporation

Touch Dynamic

VeriFone, Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf And Co-Op Group Collaborated To Add Managed Services And Remote Monitoring Of POS And Self-Service Systems

In September 2020, Diebold Nixdorf teamed with Co-op Group to integrate managed services and remote monitoring of POS and self-service systems across the UK. By accelerating customer checkout, this comprehensive product optimizes members’ purchasing experiences and boosts the business’ operational effectiveness.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the retail POS system market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in April 2022, to assist customers manage every aspect of their business from a single platform, Square, Inc. just released the most recent version of Square Stand. The action is meant to highlight the company’s goal of providing the end-user with a variety of straightforward alternatives.

Driving Factors:

Consumers’ Growing Interest In Non-Cash Transactions Is Driving The Market

Going cashless has several advantages, some of which are luring more customers: safety, growth on savings in accounts, improved money management, and flexibility. Customers are choosing cashless payment methods thanks to the availability of many digital payment options through banking cards. In order to mark cashless transactions, users might store their card details in digital payment apps or mobile wallets. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s growing concerns about the security of conducting cash transactions, both consumers and businesses are turning to contact-less payment methods to reduce the danger of contracting the virus.

Growing Market Demand For Retail POS Systems From Small Businesses

To take advantage of the numerous advantages connected with retail POS systems, small firms are using them. By providing pertinent reports to hasten decision-making, efficient POS systems enable business managers to spend less time managing their stores or businesses. By facilitating efficient inventory management, the streamlined POS systems also help to raise store profitability. Through client information obtained during sales transactions, solutions also enable targeted and customized marketing efforts. Reports generated from POS data can provide an overview of the business operations to assess the effectiveness of various departments as small firms struggle to manage capital expenses.

Restraining Factors:

Data Security Issues Will Impede Market Expansion

Retail POS systems are vulnerable to software and network weaknesses, device flaws, skimming, phishing, and other security issues. Due to unprotected networks, hackers can quickly access vital documents, including customer credit card information and corporate account information. Devices must be secured even if the network is fully protected. Therefore, while deploying POS systems, it’s crucial to choose technological items with built-in security features. Threats like data theft and cyberattacks have significantly increased as more cutting-edge technologies are being used, and enterprise systems are becoming more integrated.

Challenging Factors:

Retail POS System Maintenance Expenses Are Limiting Industry Expansion

With retail POS systems come very high maintenance costs. It can be difficult to repair the hardware that is used in POS systems. It may still be necessary for a service provider to make a costly, time-consuming visit in order to remedy the issue, despite the user having the option to contact the manufacturer for assistance. Software-based upgrades are prohibitively expensive, in contrast to web-based systems that offer free updates that keep them current. Each time an upgrade is required as part of business expansion, the user must pay for new licences and software. These systems’ Return on Investment (Rol) may eventually decline due to the monthly membership fees associated with them.

Global Retail POS Systems Market Segmentations:

Global Retail POS Systems Market By Product:

Fixed

Mobile

Global Retail POS Systems Market By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Retail POS Systems Market By End User:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Gas Station

Discount Stores

Others (Department Stores and Miscellaneous Retailers)

Global Retail POS Systems Market Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest retail POS system market share over the forecast period. Retail POS system market expansion in APAC is anticipated to be driven by a constantly expanding client base brought on by the prominence of SMEs and the decline in TCO. Benefits of retail POS systems, such as short wait times, high levels of security, the availability of paperless receipts, reduced need for check-out area, and increased floor space, will support the market’s expansion in APAC.

Further Report Findings:

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to gain a huge portion of the global retail POS system market share in the coming years. The rise in demand from retail businesses, which are installing POS systems in their stores all around the world, can be blamed for the growth.

In addition, it is projected that the increasing use of smartphones and tablet computers would increase demand.

In the North America, the growth in this region is primarily driven by early adoption of these technologies by major corporations, such Walmart Inc. and Tesco PLC, among others, who did so years ago in order to enhance their company operations and consumer experience in nations like the U.S.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Retail POS System market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Retail POS System market forward?

What are the Retail POS System Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Retail POS System Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Retail POS System market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By Component, By End User and By Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Preface

Chapter 2: Report Summary

Chapter 3: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Global Retail POS Systems Market, By Product Segment Analysis

Chapter 5: Global Retail POS Systems Market, By Component Segment Analysis

Chapter 6: Global Retail POS Systems Market, By End User Segment Analysis

Chapter 7: Retail POS Systems Market – Regional Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Chapter 8: Retail POS Systems Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10: Company Profiles

Chapter 11: Research Methodology

Chapter 12: Questionnaire

Chapter 13: Related Reports

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Retail POS System market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 13.50%.

Through primary research, it was established that the Retail POS System market was valued at around USD 16.2 billion in 2022.

The Retail POS System market is segmented based on product: Fixed and Mobile. The fixed category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is Consumers’ Growing Interest In Non-Cash Transactions

The “Asia Pacific” region will lead the global Retail POS System market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

