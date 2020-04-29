New Virtual Forum & Content Hub Is Designed To Help Retailers Shape COVID-19 Recovery Strategies

Retail TouchPoints Launches ‘Retail Reset’ New Virtual Forum & Content Hub Is Designed To Help Retailers Shape COVID-19 Recovery Strategies

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Retail TouchPoints (RTP) , the industry’s go-to source for omnichannel engagement strategies, has launched Retail Reset , an on-demand, virtual forum and content hub designed to help executives develop their post-pandemic business strategies.

Providing thought leadership from some of the top analysts, consultants, influencers, retail executives and solution providers on key decisions retail companies will be making as the economy starts to reopen, Retail Reset is available free of charge to all members of the retail community. The online experience will include a mix of webcasts, videos, podcasts and editorial content, empowering visitors to consume the content and formats that are most relevant to their needs. At launch, visitors will get to garner insights from the following thought leaders:

Doug Stephens, retail futurist and author

Steve Dennis, author, Remarkable Retail

Leslie Hand, GVP of IDC Retail Insights

Bryan Amaral, Founder, President and CEO of Clientricity

Kelsey Robinson, Partner at McKinsey

Mike Edwards, CEO of Hanna Andersson

Kristin Bentz, Founder of KB Advisory Group, LLC

Ed King, Chief Experience Officer and Co-Founder, HighStreet

Given the fast-changing state of the retail industry, especially amid the coronavirus crisis, the Retail Reset hub experience will be updated on an ongoing basis to spotlight new perspectives, best practices and lessons learned.

“The Retail TouchPoints team has been closely watching and covering new developments around COVID-19 and its impact on consumer behaviors and retail businesses,” said Alicia Esposito, Senior Content Strategist for Retail TouchPoints. “Our goal from the start was to create an informative and inspiring experience that solidifies our retail community and empowers executives to develop their paths forward. We hope the diversity of the topics, coupled with the range of authoritative voices, will give people the confidence they need to shape their strategies, even as we continue to navigate uncertainty.”

Retail TouchPoints has a strong heritage in creating virtual event experiences that speak to the timely needs and priorities of industry leaders. For nearly a decade, the online publication has hosted the Connected Consumer Series and the Retail Strategy & Planning Series . Each online event is strategically scheduled to address the challenges and opportunities that retailers face with timeliness and relevance — a concept that has since expanded to also encompass the unexpected.

The topic of COVID-19 and its impact on strategies was part of the 2020 Connected Consumer Series , which drew more than 1,000 industry professionals. The Series kicked off with a candid conversation with the Retail TouchPoints editorial team, titled COVID-19 Update: Key Retail Strategies For Maintaining Customer Connections , which zeroed in on the new business realities retailers are facing as a result of store closures, social distancing and rapidly shifting shopper behaviors.

To learn more, delve into the resources, and gain access to new content as it becomes available, please visit the Retail Reset experience hub.

About Retail TouchPoints

Retail TouchPoints is an online publishing network for retail executives, with content focused on optimizing the customer experience across all channels. The Retail TouchPoints network is comprised of two weekly newsletters, special reports, webinars, exclusive benchmark research and a content-rich web site featuring daily news updates and multi-media interviews at www.retailtouchpoints.com . The Retail TouchPoints team also interacts with social media communities via Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Sheri Butts

[email protected]

O: 201.257.8528 x248

C: 973.842.7961

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba29a47f-91d4-48be-a661-270df7ab8510