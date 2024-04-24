International Awards Program Recognizes Standout Retail Technology Companies, Products, and Services Around the World

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RetailTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout retail technology companies, products, and services around the globe, today announced that EDITED™ , the leading global retail intelligence platform that empowers brands and retailers with real time decision-making capabilities, has been selected as “Overall RetailTech Company of the Year” in the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program.

EDITED breaks down barriers for merchandisers, planners, marketers, strategists, and more by providing timely, relevant data. The AI-powered tech company partners with softline retailers, including apparel, footwear, accessories, luxury, beauty, and homeware, to meet their unique challenges.

EDITED brings together internal business data with market data in one comprehensive view, breaking silos and democratizing data across teams. Retailers can quickly and easily access the insights they need to take action in the moment. This streamlined process translates into cost savings through automation, increased revenue by discovering hidden opportunities, and better utilization of existing investments.

The platform optimizes pricing strategies, drives smarter price and discount automation, provides insights into market trends, and offers a holistic view of competitor pricing, discount, assortment, and marketing insights next to key internal business performance metrics. The integration of EDITED’s platform helps retailers gain deep insights into competitor activities with EDITED’s data.

“EDITED offers retailers a competitive edge in the market through data-driven decisions, enabling successful product launches and promotions. With the current economic climate, increased digitalization, and customer demand for hyper-personalization, retailers need easy access to data in order to make quick, accurate, customer-centric decisions,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough. “As the retail technology landscape advances, EDITED – our 2024 ‘Overall RetailTech Company of the Year’ – is revolutionizing how retailers work and scale their business. Their impact has led to remarkable results where retailers experience enhanced profit margins and increased sales.”

EDITED’s AI platform processes 170 million products daily.

The mission of the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top companies, services, and solutions in the retail technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“This incredible honor from RetailTech Breakthrough belongs to both our powerful technology and our world-class, retail-centric team. Because we truly understand the issues that matter most to our customers, we are proudly positioned to uniquely serve their needs,” said Doug Kofoid, CEO of EDITED. “In the evolving retail landscape, empowering retailers to make smarter, quicker decisions in the context of market activity is our mission, and we believe that the benefits we deliver extend beyond short-term gains and offer long-term business benefits by making retailers agile and future-proof.”

