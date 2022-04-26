Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Rethinking Marketing: 2022 Finds Pandemic Increased Workload, Reduced Departmental Resources

Rethinking Marketing: 2022 Finds Pandemic Increased Workload, Reduced Departmental Resources

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

Rethinking Marketing: 2022 Finds Pandemic Increased Workload, Reduced Departmental Resources

Rethinking Marketing: 2022 Finds Pandemic Increased Workload, Reduced Departmental Resources
Rethinking Marketing: 2022 Finds Pandemic Increased Workload, Reduced Departmental Resources

Rethinking Marketing: 2022 Finds Pandemic Increased Workload, Reduced Departmental Resources

Rethinking Marketing: 2022 Finds Pandemic Increased Workload, Reduced Departmental Resources
Rethinking Marketing: 2022 Finds Pandemic Increased Workload, Reduced Departmental Resources

Rethinking Marketing: 2022 Finds Pandemic Increased Workload, Reduced Departmental Resources

Rethinking Marketing: 2022 Finds Pandemic Increased Workload, Reduced Departmental Resources
Rethinking Marketing: 2022 Finds Pandemic Increased Workload, Reduced Departmental Resources

New York, New York, United States, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Survey results found 52% of marketers felt the pandemic left the department with more work and less resources.

SJT Marketing LLC and YourMarketer LLC jointly released Rethinking Marketing: 2022 a Survey of Today’s Marketing Department. Performed in the closing months of 2021, the survey found that Marketing departments in the U.S., across industries, experienced major changes during the pandemic, drastically modifying their strategies under pressure from reduced headcount and budgets. 

The survey found that 34% of 71 respondents were responsible for roles outside the marketing department, in addition to their marketing job, which caused inefficiency in resource use around finding and building a loyal client base. 59% of marketers are handling over 5 core job responsibilities, making it difficult to maintain high level performance and meet the expectations of key stakeholders.

Said CEO of YourMarketer Jennifer Palmer Farrington, “We wanted to put into numbers what we were hearing from our marketing colleagues regarding changes in their departments. We were concerned to find that 81% of marketers felt both that their workload had increased due to the pandemic, and that 43% saw their budgets cut.” 

Highlights from the survey: 

Marketing has input into strategy and budget but requires leadership approval to execute. Despite 52% of respondents stating that their CMP/VP was on the organization leadership team, they require approval on individual budget items. Only 20% of CMPs/VPs have full approval of the marketing budget and activities.

Marketers do not have enough resources to excel in their jobs. They are experts at making more from less. However, the past two years have taken a toll on the Marketing Department, with 52% of respondents stating that not having enough resources is their top stressor. Inflation and the increase in ad costs are additional difficulties.

Marketing department requests are up, and the expectations are unrealistic. 50% of Marketing Departments saw an increase in the number of requests and felt that expectations were unrealistic.

Marketers are nearly evenly split, 52/48 as to whether they need to say yes to every project that lands on their desk. Knowing when to say “no” to a project is important to keeping marketing strategy on track. If a project does not fit into the approved strategy, team members need to be able to say “no” and pass, so they can keep building the business on time.

Marketers, for the most part, were not asked to give up a portion of their salary, but those who did haven’t seen it return. Only 33% of the marketers surveyed had to give up a portion of their salary and/or benefits during the pandemic. Out of those, only 40% had the salary and/or benefits returned to them.

President of SJT Marketing Sara Janjigian Trifiro added, “We’ve all gone through challenging times; we now need to analyze our departments and make sure we are structuring and supporting them for success – for the marketers and for the company.”

To access the full survey, click here.

###

Media Contacts: Jennifer Palmer Farrington | P: 203.894.6473 
                                 Sara Janjigian Trifiro | P: 617.308.2891

About YourMarketer LLC
YourMarketer bridges the gap between marketers and businesses. Our focus on professional services allows us to carefully match clients with industry experts. Our veteran freelancers offer expert marketing services, including branded marketing strategy and marketing plans, social media services, graphic design, website design and video editing and production. To learn more visit  YourMarketer.com, view our video and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About SJT Marketing LLC
SJT Marketing helps professional services firms and nonprofit organizations develop sales and marketing strategies leveraging your organization’s current strengths while positioning you for growth.  To learn more visit sjtmarketing.net. 

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/rethinking-marketing-2022-finds-pandemic-increased-workload-reduced-departmental-resources/9129272

Attachments

  • Rethinking Marketing: 2022 Finds Pandemic Increased Workload, Reduced Departmental Resources
  • Rethinking Marketing: 2022 Finds Pandemic Increased Workload, Reduced Departmental Resources
  • Rethinking Marketing: 2022 Finds Pandemic Increased Workload, Reduced Departmental Resources 
CONTACT: Full Name : Jennifer Palmer Farrington
Company : YourMarketer LLC
Phone Number : 312.420.6433
Website : https://www.yourmarketer.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.