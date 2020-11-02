Breaking News
Home / Top News / Retia Medical’s Innovative Argos Cardiac Output Monitors Now Used at World-Renowned Academic Medical Center

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

VALHALLA, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Retia Medical is pleased to announce the successful installation of its Argos Cardiac Output monitors within the Duke University Health System. This provides access to Retia Medical’s industry-leading hemodynamic monitoring technology to help guide clinical decisions during volume resuscitation and vasoactive therapy for critically ill patients.

Marc Zemel, co-Founder and CEO of Retia Medical said, “As a Duke alumnus, I appreciate Duke’s reputation of being a pioneering institution. We are excited to make our cutting-edge hemodynamic monitoring technology available and look forward to supporting the Argos to assess the cardiovascular status of critically-ill patients.”   

Retia Medical’s Argos Monitor, with its Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA™) algorithm, eliminates a critical problem with older cardiac output technologies. By analyzing multiple heart beats (MBA™) and not just one single beat at a time, the Argos provides consistently accurate hemodynamic measurements for critically ill adult patients, enabling clinicians to make more informed, data-driven decisions to improve end-organ perfusion.

Additionally, the Argos system is unique in its class by not requiring costly disposables to monitor each patient, and is available at a low, fixed capital cost. Setting up the minimally invasive Argos requires a single cable connection and takes less than 2 minutes to start monitoring.

Retia Medical is proud to positively impact patient care in the US and internationally as more hospitals continue to adopt the Argos Monitor into their standards of care.

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
