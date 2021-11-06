Retina and Glaucoma Experts Will Present Best Practices Using Iridex Technologies at a Consensus Panel and the AAO Annual Meeting

An international expert consensus panel will discuss best practices in dosing and patient selection using MicroPulse TLT on November 6, 2021

Panel members scheduled for discussions at the Iridex booth during AAO meeting on November 13-15th

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, announces that an international consensus panel of ten glaucoma experts will discuss MicroPulse Transscleral Laser Therapy and their conclusions for proper dosing and patient selection on November 6 at 10:00am PT/ 1:00pm ET. In the live discussion, attendees will learn recommendations for treatment optimization and settings with the MicroPulse P3® Probe, understand the concept of fluence and the importance of sweep speed, as well as identify the clinical drivers for patient selection, outcomes, and safety.

“As MicroPulse TLT emerges as a key tool in the management of glaucoma, this panel convened to execute a complete analysis of the clinical, technical, practical evidence and experience to date with the MicroPulse P3 and created a consensus document with recommendations for the worldwide clinical application of MicroPulse TLT,” said Tomas Grippo, MD. “Our findings will help providers understand the concept of fluence and the importance of sweep speed, as well as identify the most important clinical drivers for patient selection, outcomes, and safety.”

To learn more about the discussion and consensus panel, visit www.iridex.com/consensus

Iridex at AAO

Iridex will present its products and services at the upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology November 13-15th in New Orleans, LA and will feature opportunities for attendees to meet with glaucoma and retinal physicians from around the world who are experts in the use and application of Iridex lasers. Opportunities include:

Lasers and Latte

Join Iridex on Saturday, November 13 from 10:00AM – 4:00PM and Sunday, November 14 from 11:00AM – 4:00PM at booth #844

This is an excellent opportunity to ask experts questions and better understand the safety, efficacy, durability, and versatility of the various procedures performed with lasers to treat glaucoma and retinal diseases. Nineteen laser experts, including Robert J. Noecker, MD; Brian A. Francis, MD; Sam E. Mansour, MD; and Nathan Radcliffe, MD, will be available to discuss experiences, surgical pearls and best practices. To find out specific times and available experts, visit https://www.iridex.com/aao

Skills Transfer Lab

Sunday, November 14, from 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM in the glaucoma lab (room 353 – 355).

Two Iridex glaucoma procedures, MicroPulse Transscleral Laser Therapy and Continuous Wave Transscleral Cyclophotocoagulation, will be featured in one of AAO’s Skills Transfer Labs. The title of the course is “Lasers in Glaucoma,” and its director will be Lisa S. Gamell, MD. This course is part of the AAO program; participation requires an AAO registration. The course number is LAB128A

About Iridex

Iridex is a worldwide leader in developing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven therapy for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s products are used to treat glaucoma, diabetic macular edema, and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States and Germany through a direct sales force and in more than 100 countries through a network of independent distributors. For more information, visit www.iridex.com .