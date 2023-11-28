PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RetinalGeniX™ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:RTGN) (“RetinalGeniX” or the “Company”) today announced the addition of Stephen Tannenbaum to the Business Advisory Board of RetinalGeniX. Mr. Tannenbaum will provide strategic business advice, consult on potential mergers and acquisitions, and the development of channels to acquire additional capital for the Company.

“We are excited to welcome Stephen. His financial expertise will further strengthen the Company as we pursue our mission to revolutionize healthcare technology,” said Jerry Katzman MD, Chairman, President & CEO of RetinalGeniX.

Mr. Tannenbaum is a seasoned professional in capital markets with a proven track record in raising both equity and debt for public and private companies in special situations. His expertise lies in crafting compelling narratives for capital raises and utilizing resources and knowledge to offer strategic and actionable advice. As a versatile generalist, he has successfully advised and closed transactions across diverse industries, including but not limited to technology, pharmaceuticals, and cannabis. Throughout his investment banking career, he played a pivotal role in raising capital for M&A, equity and debt capital markets, IPOs, and SPACs, specializing in the pharmaceutical and cannabis sectors. He is a distinguished graduate with honors from The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania, bringing a unique blend of academic excellence and real-world financial acumen to the table.

“I am looking forward to working alongside Dr. Katzman and his team of world-renowned medical advisors at this pivotal moment of growth for RetinalGeniX,” said Mr. Tannenbaum.

About RetinalGeniX™

RetinalGeniX is an ophthalmic research and development company focused on developing technologies for the early detection and treatment of ocular diseases as well as neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular, metabolic, and diabetic conditions.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding Mr. Tannenbaum’s financial expertise further strengthening the Company as it pursues its mission to revolutionize healthcare technology. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the contribution of Mr. Tannenbaum to the Company, the Company’s ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of Company drug candidates, the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals for the Company’s drug candidates, the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.