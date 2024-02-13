New Pro-Life Nonfiction Novel From Palmetto Publishing Delves Into The Heart Of The Abortion Debate

To Protect Those Unable To Protect Themselves: Saving The Unborn cover

Charleston, SC, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Entering the complex and confusing debate on abortion is Colonel James Cavanaugh’s five-year work of heart: To Protect Those Unable To Protect Themselves.

Written as a kindhearted analysis of society’s standards, the debut nonfiction release from Colonel Cavanaugh offers a groundbreaking and transformative exploration of the abortion debate, transcending divisive rhetoric to focus on compassion, understanding, and actionable solutions.

The book’s many sections hyperfocus on deeply analyzing and sympathetically discussing:

The complex moral and legal dimensions of abortion.

Types of abortion and contraception.

An examination of abortion’s history, legal landscape, and societal intricacy.

Men’s role in the dialogue.

A roadmap for change.

In the end, Colonel Cavanaugh suggests a pathway to assuage a woman’s discomfort with her pregnancy, assure her understanding of the life-impactful results of her decision to abort, and enable her awareness of the alternative life arrangements available for the newly born.

To Protect Those Unable To Protect Themselves: Saving The Unborn is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

James M Cavanaugh, a retired Air Force Colonel and former mayor, channels thirty years of service into his passion for protecting the defenseless. Settled in Arizona, he blended his military background with civic leadership and entrepreneurship. Over five dedicated years in Arkansas, he honed his lifelong aspiration to safeguard the unborn, culminating in To Protect Those Unable To Protect Themselves: Saving The Unborn. An advocate for women’s health and pro-life values, Cavanaugh offers a compelling guide rooted in love, understanding, and a call to reshape societal perspectives for a brighter future.

Attachment

To Protect Those Unable To Protect Themselves: Saving The Unborn

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing [email protected]