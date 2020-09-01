Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Retired Episcopal Priest Explores the Book of Revelations and Argues the Fast-Approaching End of Western Civilization

Retired Episcopal Priest Explores the Book of Revelations and Argues the Fast-Approaching End of Western Civilization

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Author Albert Krueger publishes spiritual guidebook, ‘Conundrums of the End,’ to help readers navigate the coming postmodern world

“Conundrums of the End: Fate, Destiny, and Apocalypse” by Albert Krueger

“Conundrums of the End: Fate, Destiny, and Apocalypse” by Albert Krueger

PHOENIX, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In this year alone, our world is facing a global pandemic and the political climate is arguably more divisive than ever before. All of this chaos can beg the question: Is this the end of life here on planet Earth? In his recently published book, “Conundrums of the End: Fate, Destiny, and Apocalypse,” Albert Krueger argues that we are living at the end of Western civilization.

Krueger grew up with a very scientific, analytic mindset, but found his faith at the University of Arizona after working with various faculty in the philosophy department. This sparked his passion for religion and he eventually found his place in the Episcopal Church. Within his own church, he has seen a critical transition from the conventional to a more progressive worldview. Krueger points out, in “Conundrums of the End,” how there has been a mass change in our society as a whole.

“The swiftly changing role of the institutional church in society is a key sign in the changes affecting Western civilization,” said Krueger.

After listening to a presentation in the Episcopal Church in 1981, Krueger began to think about our world and if we indeed were living in apocalyptic times. Krueger then began his research for his book, “Conundrums of the End,” where he provides biblical teachings to support that the fundamental assumptions of Western Civilization are losing their common appeal. This book not only looks at the modern apocalyptic times we are living in but also prepares readers for the change.

“I want to help people prepare to transition from the world that is ending into the world that is coming,” said Krueger. “The postmodern world is already happening.”

“Conundrums of the End: Fate, Destiny, and Apocalypse” 

By Albert Krueger   

ISBN: 978-1-9736-9232-4 (softcover); 978-1-9736-9233-1 (hardcover); 978-1-9736-9231-7 (e-book)

Available at the WestBow Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the author 

Albert Krueger, along with his family, converted to the Episcopal Church right before he went to college and he was inspired to become an ordained minister after he left college. Krueger was ordained to the Diaconate in San Francisco in 1980 and ordained to the priesthood in Walla Walla, Washington in 1981. Kruger earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of Arizona and a Master of Divinity degree from the Church Divinity School of the Pacific. Now, he is retired from active ministry and resides in Phoenix, Arizona with his wife, Diana. To connect with the author and learn more about “Conundrums of the End,” please visit Kruger’s author website: www.conundrumsoftheend.com.

About WestBow Press

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan.  For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

Attachment

  • Conundrums of the End – Albert Krueger 
CONTACT: LAVIDGE Publicity
LAVIDGE Publicity
480-648-7560
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.