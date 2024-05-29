Jay Furman defeated Lazaro Garza in the Republican runoff primary race to decide who will square off against Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, who was indicted by the federal government on conspiracy and bribery charges earlier this month.

The GOP runoff primary for the 28th Congressional District was called Tuesday night for the winner, just after 8 p.m. local time Tuesday night.

Jay Furman, a retired Navy officer, and rancher Lazaro Garza were competing in a heavily-watched prima

