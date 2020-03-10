Retired NBA Star Jason Richardson Joins Goldenseed Advisory Board

Richardson possesses a championship pedigree and team-first approach to success, further strengthening the company’s renowned leadership team

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goldenseed , a California lifestyle cannabis and hemp brand and cultivator, today announced that 14-year NBA standout and two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson is joining its Advisory Board, effective immediately.

Drafted fifth overall in 2001 by the Golden State Warriors, “J-Rich” quickly became known as one of the most entertaining and competitive players in the NBA, twice leading the league in three-pointers made and becoming the second player since Michael Jordan to win the dunk contest in back-to-back years. Since retiring in 2015, Richardson has remained active in the community as both a basketball instructor as well as an entrepreneur.

“I am thrilled to join Goldenseed as both an investor and member of its team, and look forward to supporting the company’s approach to promoting the potential health and wellness benefits of cannabis, as well as enabling interested individuals to act as early-stage investors in this exciting asset class,” said Richardson, the newest member of Goldenseed’s advisory board. “My years in the NBA have clearly demonstrated the power of teamwork and collaboration to achieve goals larger than any one individual, and I’m excited to apply that mentality to Goldenseed during this period of growth.”

Goldenseed is providing everyday consumers and fans of the brand with an opportunity to invest early and grow with the company and the cannabis industry as a whole. Goldenseed is selling up to $10 million of common stock at a price of $10 per share, with a minimum investment of as little as $100 per investor. Investment is done at www.OwnGoldenSeed.com , and investors can pay with debit and credit cards.

“We’re excited that Jason has chosen to become a member of our community beyond just investing, but as a leader capable of helping us grow our business and brand footprint,” said Scott Goldie, CEO and co-founder of Goldenseed, “He is one of the many athletes who are entrepreneurial in nature and are driven to experience the same successes off the court as they did playing the game. We value Jason’s feedback and insights and are honored to add him to our growing family of investors and advisors.”

Jason Richardson is joining a diverse and fast-growing family of Goldenseed investors made up of musicians, artists, actors and everyday people sharing a common belief in the brand and the momentum of the cannabis industry. To hear more on why Jason and countless others decided to invest, please visit: http://www.owngoldenseed.com/investor-stories

About Goldenseed

Goldenseed is a California lifestyle cannabis and hemp brand focused on the cultivation, manufacturing and distribution of high-quality cannabis and hemp naturally grown in Santa Cruz, California. Deeply rooted in the California culture of artists, surfers, innovators, and diverse communities, Goldenseed aims to deliver quality products to a discerning clientele. For more information on Goldenseed, visit www.gseed.com , and follow the brand on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

Media inquiries