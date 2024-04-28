Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer brushed off calls that Justice Sonia Sotomayor should step down from the bench, saying she is a “spring chicken.”
“I think anybody can say what he wants, you know. And I was 83 years old, just about I think, when I retired. But Justice Sotomayor is not, she is a spring chicken,” Breyer told Fox News host Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday.”
There have been calls in recent months, including in op-eds
