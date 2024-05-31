Celebrating Job Creation and Office Expansion in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

RetireeFirst Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy RetireeFirst celebrated the 7,000 SQ FT expansion of its 39,000 SQ FT headquarters in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, on May 30 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Mt Laurel Township, NJ, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RetireeFirst, a leading provider of Retiree Benefits Management, celebrated a significant milestone on May 30 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 7,000 SQ FT expansion of its 39,000 SQ FT headquarters in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey. Distinguished guests included Governor Phil Murphy, Mayor Fozia Janjua of Mt. Laurel Township, Nikitas Moustakas, Esq., Deputy Mayor of Mt. Laurel Township, and Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr.

John P. Dulczak, CEO of RetireeFirst, commented on the expansion, stating, “This expansion is not only a testament to our growth but also a reflection of our commitment to creating an exceptional workplace. We treat our employees like family, cultivating a collaborative environment where everyone thrives. As New Jersey natives, we are deeply rooted in our community and proud to continue our journey here.”

Founded in 2005, RetireeFirst has experienced remarkable growth. With over 215 full-time employees, 175 based in Mt. Laurel, this expansion increases the company’s operational capacity. It provides office accommodations for approximately 50 additional jobs, thereby further cementing the company’s dedication to strengthening the local economy.

“I applaud RetireeFirst for their steadfast commitment to improving the lives of New Jersey’s senior residents, and for staying true to their New Jersey roots by expanding their footprint in our state. This organization, born from the needs of the community, will continue to enrich our region through job creation and important services delivered to our retiree community,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

RetireeFirst serves over 375 group health plans and more than 325,000 retirees nationwide. In New Jersey alone, the company serves 23 clients representing over 11,000 retirees. Due to its dedication to retiree advocacy and compassionate service, RetireeFirst maintains a remarkable 99.9% client retention rate. Additionally, RetireeFirst consistently achieves world-class Net Promoter Scores (NPS), with over 94% of clients recommending the company for their Retiree Benefits Management needs.

Gian Ricchezza, Chief Business Officer at RetireeFirst, added, “We show up every day driven by our mission to make meaningful impacts on the lives of retirees. The ribbon-cutting ceremony not only celebrated more jobs in New Jersey but also highlighted our dedication to providing exceptional service and fostering a positive work environment.”

RetireeFirst has garnered recognition for several consecutive years by the Philadelphia Business Journal’s Best Places to Work Awards. The company was honored with a 2024 Gold Stevie Award in the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year category at the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

About RetireeFirst:

RetireeFirst is the premier Retiree Benefits Management provider, enhancing the experience and outcomes for group plan sponsors and their retirees. The company partners with all major national health carriers and hundreds of labor unions, public sector entities, higher education, and commercial organizations, and serves over 325,000 Medical and Pharmacy lives across all 50 states. Its unparalleled Retiree Advocacy Services creates a seamless benefits experience and connects members to programs to improve their health and wellness. RetireeFirst attained a HITRUST r2 certification for its Box and Salesforce platforms at its headquarters and data centers and has been awarded a full URAC Core Accreditation for its commitment to upholding federal regulatory requirements and improving business processes. Headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ, with a recent expansion to include the RetireeFirst West facility in Scottsdale, AZ, the company’s award-winning team and services have garnered industry acclaim. RF consistently achieves world-class Net Promoter Scores (NPS), is regularly recognized as one of the Philadelphia Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work,” and won a 2024 Gold Stevie Award in the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year category. Learn more about RetireeFirst’s end-to-end solution, broker and consultant partnerships, and carrier programs at RetireeFirst.com. Follow us on LinkedIn for our latest updates.

