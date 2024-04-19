BEDMINSTER, N.J., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: RMHI) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Retrieve Medical, Inc., has successfully launched its innovative software solution, Retrieve Dx™, at two community hospitals within the Louisianan Community Health System.

This cutting-edge implementation took place in facilities housing over 150 inpatient beds and facilitating more than 44,000 Emergency Department visits annually. The Retrieve Dx™ software has been deployed across both Emergency Department and Hospital Medicine teams.

The cornerstone of hospital revenue in the U.S. is the Case Mix Index (CMI), which hinges significantly on the accuracy of medical documentation. Retrieve’s software enhances this crucial aspect by efficiently highlighting key comorbidities for clinicians during patient admissions. This process not only ensures accurate and comprehensive patient records but also streamlines the documentation workflow, making it simpler and more intuitive for medical providers.

With the deployment of the Retrieve Dx™ Smart App, the hospitals expect to see notable improvements in several areas: enhanced CMI leading to better reimbursement outcomes, increased quality scores, reduced query rates, and decreased time spent on documentation.

The Lead Nurse Informaticist, pivotal in the software’s rollout, commented, “The training and launch day were highly successful. It was fantastic to engage with the providers, who were very receptive to the new tools. The Retrieve Smart App is a game-changer, and I am confident that its benefits will continue to manifest with regular use.”

Retrieve Medical is committed to transforming patient care through technological innovation and is proud to support healthcare providers in delivering higher quality, more efficient patient care.

About Retrieve Medical, Inc.

Retrieve Medical is a leading innovator in healthcare technology, dedicated to improving the delivery of patient care through advanced software solutions. With a focus on empowering physicians and enhancing diagnostic accuracy, Retrieve’s proprietary platform is poised to revolutionize the healthcare industry. Retrieve’s software seamlessly integrates with Epic Systems and Oracle Cerner, two of the world’s leading electronic medical record providers.

For additional information on Retrieve Medical visit the website at www.retrievemedical.com or email [email protected].