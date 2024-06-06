BEDMINSTER, N.J., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: RMHI) is proud to announce the granting of a new patent that revolutionizes the management of problem lists within electronic health records (EHR) systems. This patent introduces a novel approach to reorienting problem lists with hierarchical structures, which can be assigned to a designated manager and provides enhanced control and visibility over the problem list, allowing managers to regulate who can enter and modify problems.

A problem list is a document that states the most important health problems facing a patient, such as non-transitive illnesses or diseases, injuries suffered by the patient, and anything else that has affected the patient or is currently ongoing with the patient. The list also usually identifies when an injury or illness occurred or was discovered and when it was resolved. A well-designed medical problem list provides a clear picture of a patient’s health problems that require consideration or medical intervention.

Key features of this newly patented technology include:

Segmentation by Department or Interest Area: Problem lists can now be segmented based on specific departments or areas of interest, ensuring that relevant information is easily accessible to the appropriate healthcare providers.

Master Problem List Management: A master problem list can be controlled by the primary care physician, offering a comprehensive overview and central control over the patient’s medical data.

Individual Provider Lists: Each healthcare provider can maintain their own working problem list, which seamlessly feeds into the master list, ensuring that all relevant data is consolidated and up-to-date.

Retrieve Medical’s new patent signifies a significant leap forward in medical data management, offering a reliable and efficient solution for healthcare organizations. This enhanced control and visibility over problem lists will empower healthcare providers to deliver higher-quality care with greater confidence in the accuracy of their patient data.

About Retrieve Medical, Inc.

Retrieve Medical is a leading innovator in healthcare technology, dedicated to improving the delivery of patient care through advanced software solutions. With a focus on empowering physicians and enhancing diagnostic accuracy, Retrieve’s proprietary platform is poised to revolutionize the healthcare industry. Retrieve’s software seamlessly integrates with Epic Systems and Oracle Cerner, two of the world’s leading electronic medical record providers. For additional information about Retrieve Medical, visit the website at www.retrievemedical.com .