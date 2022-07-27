Breaking News
Retrocausal named to the 2022 CB Insights Advanced Manufacturing 50 List

Retrocausal recognized for achievements in Human-Centric Video Analytics

NEW YORK and SEATTLE, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CB Insights today announced it has named Retrocausal, a growing leader in AI-driven quality assurance systems for manufacturing professionals, to its first-annual AM 50 ranking. The AM 50 ranking showcases the 50 most promising private, advanced manufacturing companies worldwide.

“This initial cohort of the AM 50 includes a wide range of companies at different stages of maturity, product development, and funding. Collectively, they are working on everything from factory analytics and artificial intelligence to the industrial internet of things cybersecurity,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “We’re excited to watch the companies on this year’s list continue to grow and further create operational efficiencies that will have a meaningful impact across industries.”

“Our camera-based software platform understands manual assembly processes,” said Zeeshan Zia, CEO of Retrocausal. “Retrocausal’s Pathfinder platform helps operators avoid mistakes, allows industrial and quality engineers to improve processes, and enables managers to track production. Our solution has won patents and technology industry awards, and today’s recognition is significant. We are proud to be recognized by CB Insights, the leading business analytics platform, for our impact on the manufacturing industry.”

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team picked 50 private market vendors from over 6,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed hundreds of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Due to the growth in demand for Retrocausal’s in-process quality control and process improvement software, the company has opened a new office in Dallas, Texas, to be closer to its manufacturing customers in the Midwest and Mexico. In addition, earlier this year, the company announced it had closed a financing round of $3.4M and unveiled joint projects with Honda Innovations and Siemens Digital Industries Co.

Quick facts on the 2022 AM 50:

  • Equity funding and deals: Since 2017, the 2022 AM 50 cohort has raised $6.9B+ from 369 investors across 177 equity deals. In 2021 alone, companies in this cohort raised over $3.7B across 46 deals.
  • Unicorns: There are 12 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list.
  • Global Reach: Twenty-seven selected companies are headquartered in the US, Germany, and Canada, tied for second, with four winners each. Other countries home to at least one winner on this year’s list include India, China, France, South Korea, Finland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

About Retrocausal

Retrocausal is an American computer software company with offices in Seattle, WA, and Dallas, TX. Retrocausal’s Pathfinder platform uses cameras and computer vision technology to help manufacturing workers avoid assembly mistakes while assisting industrial and quality engineers improve industrial processes. To learn more, please visit www.retrocausal.ai

Contact:

Zeeshan Zia
Ph: +1 (669)220-8352
Email: zeeshan@retrocausal.ai

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world’s best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

Contact:

Media@cbinsights.com

