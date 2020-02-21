Breaking News
Home / Top News / RetroPop Con Unveils First Wave of Music Artists and Celebrities for Miami’s Epic ‘80s Celebration

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

— Concerts and parties with music acts from all ‘80s genres will be the central part of the weekend party experience of this unprecedented retro convention —

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Miami, get ready to pull out those shoulder pads and tease your hair because RetroPop Con today unveiled the first wave of music acts and celebrities that will be part of the epic ‘80s pop culture convention, April 25-26 at the MANA Convention Center. Miami’s flagship edition of RetroPop Con, formerly NostalgiaCon, is being presented in partnership with iHeartMedia Miami. (See the event’s 1-min video here: https://youtu.be/KrJka5iE13E.)

A Flock of Seagulls, TKA, The Sugar Hill Gang, Clive Farrington/When in Rome UK and California’s nationally renowned cover band The Reflexx have joined the first roster of acts announced to perform on Saturday, April 25th for Pop and New Wave Night and Sunday, April 26th for Freestyle and Hip-Hop. The Flux Capacitors will serve as the convention’s primary band for daytime music activities both days of the show that will include other cover acts, DJs, breakdancing, and even musical performances by high school acts.

CJ Ramone and Richie Ramone of The Ramones will not perform but will participate in fan signings and on a special panel that will showcase the group’s legendary impact on music pop culture. As part of the show’s core objective to bring the fans up close with the legends, many of the iconic music artists will participate in meet and greets, on panels, and on the exhibit floor. (For the latest list of music performers visit: http://retropopcon.com/concerts/).

Among the celebrities who will participate in signings, autographs and/or panels that are the other core pillar of the show are wrestling icons Sgt. Slaughter of WWE and “G.I. Joe” fame and Jimmy “The Mouth of the South” Hart, Claudia Wells (“Back to the Future”); Joey Cramer (“Flight of the Navigator”); Wesley Eure (Will), Philip Paley (Chaka) and Kathy Coleman (Holly) of “Land of the Lost”; Keith Coogan (“Adventures in Babysitting”); and François Scarborough Clemmons, Officer Clemmons of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Dozens of additional film and TV icons will soon be announced. (To view our growing list celebrities, sign up for our online newsletter or visit http://retropopcon.com/featured-talent/.)

RetroPop Con features a jam-packed, all-inclusive weekend of concerts, celebrity photograph/autograph sessions, panels, 80s cosplay, cinematic events, competitions, collectors, ‘80s car show, retro arcade gaming, exhibitors, and much more.

Ticketing and Sponsorship Information

Purchase your one-, two-day and VIP passes before prices go up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/retropop-con-miami-tickets-83562657157.

Sponsorship or exhibiting inquiries can be directed to [email protected]

Media and Influencer Credentials

Media credentials are limited to two per news media or social media outlet but exceptions will be made on a first-come, first-served basis at our discretion. Request credentials at http://retropopcon.com/about-us/press-credentials/

Follow RetroPop Con on Social Media

Fans of RetroPop Con Miami may follow all of our event’s latest news on Facebook @RetroPopCon80s, Instagram @RetroPopCon, Twitter @RetroPopCon, YouTube, and Pinterest. Fans can also subscribe to the event’s newsletter online on the RetroPop Con website.

About RetroPop Con
Based in Miami, Florida, RetroPop Con (previously NostalgiaCon) is the global conventions and media company wholly devoted to pop culture icons, influencers, music, newsmakers, entertainers, shows, films, sports, fads, toys, foods and more, that fans are fondest of. The conventions are produced by RetroPop Con, LLC.

RetroPop Con is the first platform ever created to fully scale and monetize the decades both in the United States and internationally through conventions, concerts, events, privately licensed entertainment, social media, and more.

RetroPop Con is the brainchild of serial entrepreneurs Manny Ruiz, creator and producer of the nationally renowned Hispanicize event and the Mixed Reality Ventures, and Sean Wolfington, Chairman and CEO of The Wolfington Companies and chairman and CEO of CarSaver, Walmart’s exclusive auto buying platform.

CONTACT:
Sonia Diaz
Balsera Communications
(305) 457-8404
[email protected]

