Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / RETUNE TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL LAUNCH WITH CELEBRITY AND ROCK STAR STUDDED GALA

RETUNE TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL LAUNCH WITH CELEBRITY AND ROCK STAR STUDDED GALA

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

RETUNE TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL LAUNCH WITH CELEBRITY AND ROCK STAR STUDDED GALA

RETUNE TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL LAUNCH WITH CELEBRITY AND ROCK STAR STUDDED GALA
RETUNE TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL LAUNCH WITH CELEBRITY AND ROCK STAR STUDDED GALA

RETUNE TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL LAUNCH WITH CELEBRITY AND ROCK STAR STUDDED GALA

RETUNE TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL LAUNCH WITH CELEBRITY AND ROCK STAR STUDDED GALA
RETUNE TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL LAUNCH WITH CELEBRITY AND ROCK STAR STUDDED GALA

Los Angeles, California, United States, Sept. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Life Pack Organics Company is proud to present ReTune, a series of products developed by musicians for musicians, to help them perform at the best of their ability by providing direct relief for pain, discomfort and inflammation. The ReTune line contains a variety of all natural, organic products designed to benefit every musician, regardless of the instrument they play. 

Life Pack Organics is celebrating ReTune’s official product launch with a star studded, celebrity packed event from 6:00pm to midnight on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022. The invitation only event will feature red carpet arrivals including guest of honor Nicollette Sheridan, live circus performance complete with a high in the sky tightrope walker, Sierra Canyon dance performance, celebrity guest DJ and the main event: for the first time ever, The ReTune Rock n’ All Star Jam.  Joining forces on stage for the first time ever, musicians formally of AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper, Dio, Mötley Crüe, Dokken, Quiet Riot, Great White, Queensrÿche, Hurricane, King’s X, Lynch Mob, Bruce Willis and more will perform at The ReTune Rock n’ All Star Jam!  Additionally, guests will enjoy gourmet catering, the churro desert truck, two open bars, interactive photo booth, a DC Comics sketch artist drawing live, and a $500 gifting suite.

For additional information and a full list of products, go to:

Re-Tune.com

LifePackOrganics.com

For Guestlist and Media Credentials inquiries, Contact:

  • VIPGuestlist@Publicist.com
  • PressList@Publicist.com

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/retune-to-celebrate-national-launch-with-celebrity-and-rock-star-studded-gala/9296586

Attachments

  • RETUNE TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL LAUNCH WITH CELEBRITY AND ROCK STAR STUDDED GALA
  • RETUNE TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL LAUNCH WITH CELEBRITY AND ROCK STAR STUDDED GALA 
CONTACT: Full Name : Lisa Gladfelter
Company : ReTune Inc | Agency 32
Phone Number : 818-806-7887
Website : https://www.re-tune.com
Email : Agency32@Publicist.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.