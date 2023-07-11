St. George, Utah, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Return Healthy, a premier natural supplement company, has announced the launch of its revolutionary Cell Stabilization line of supplements. This line is designed to help people fight the effects of aging, stress, and environmental toxins on their cells. It marks a major shift in the supplement industry towards a stepwise, cell biology-centered core approach to addressing cellular remodeling and regaining function.

“We are excited to introduce our Cell Stabilization line of supplements that will provide an effective solution for those looking to combat the effects of aging, stress, and environmental toxins on their cells,” said Dr. Werner Vosloo, founder and Clinical Director of Return Healthy. “Our team has worked diligently to develop this innovative product line that is backed by years of clinical work focused on identifying and reversing the epigenetic effects and the chemical and infectious triggers on our bodies.”

When cells are unable to continuously repair and heal, we get sick and old. The Cell Stabilization line helps support the body’s natural ability to repair itself at a cellular level by providing key nutrients needed for cellular structural remodeling due to age-related membrane decline, infections, or toxic exposure. This includes the key ingredients: biologically protected phospholipids to heal and repair cell and mitochondrial membranes, remove damaged and oxidized membrane components, cell-level environmental toxins and then shepherd them through the detoxification and elimination system. Nutrients that help protect against oxidative damage caused by inflammation and free radicals, as well as support healthy immune system function, are blended into this line of products.

Dr. Vosloo further added that “This range is designed to help people with long-term conditions such as Chronic Fatigue, Fibromyalgia, diabetes, cardiovascular issues, Long Covid as well as those who have had Covid mRNA vax triggered conditions which resemble Long Covid in many ways but with different footprints on the cellular environment.”

“We are thrilled to introduce our newest product, Phospholipid Synergy Powder,” said Owner and Clinical Director of Return Healthy, Dr. Vosloo. “This innovative formulation is designed to provide superior cell and membrane stabilization and repair, leading to improved cell function and energy production across all body systems for our customers.”

Phospholipids are essential components of all cell membranes, playing a critical role in the structural integrity of cells. The Phospholipid Synergy Powder contains a combination of phosphatidylcholine (PC) and phosphatidylethanolamine (PE), two primary building blocks of cell membranes that are important for cellular health. In addition, this synergistic blend also contains vitamin E, which has been shown to have antioxidant properties that help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

The Phospholipid Synergy Powder is an easy-to-use powder that can be added to any beverage or food item for a convenient dose of powerful detoxification and antioxidant support. It’s also vegan-friendly, gluten-free, non-GMO, and hypoallergenic, making it suitable for almost everyone.

“At Return Healthy, we are committed to providing our customers with natural products that will help them achieve optimal health,” said Dr. Vosloo. “Our new Phospholipid Synergy Powder is the perfect way for people who want to make sure they are getting the best possible cell-focused nutrition – cells that are built correctly can function optimally.”

Return Healthy’s Phospholipid Synergy Powder is now available on their website at returnhealthy.com/product/phospholipid-synergy. Be sure to check out Return Healthy’s website today and start enjoying the benefits of this powerful new product.

With this launch of the Cell Stabilization line of products, Return Healthy aims to empower individuals with knowledge about how they can take charge of their own health through supplementation that supports cellular structural remodeling in a way that un-does environmental footprints associated with aging and disease processes. Reversing cell disease responses and optimizing cell structure leads to healthy cellular function, and this is imperative in order to stay healthy during these challenging times we live in today.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/return-healthy-launches-revolutionary-cell-stabilization-line-of-supplements/

CONTACT: Return Healthy 230 N 1680 E Suite A1 St. George Utah 84790 United States 720-491-1830 https://returnhealthy.com/