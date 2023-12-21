CHICAGO, DETROIT, MILWAUKEE, and NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newfound Research LLC (“Newfound Research”) and ReSolve Asset Management SEZC (Cayman) (“ReSolve Global”) are proud to announce that their family of Return Stacked® ETFs has surpassed the $100 Million AUM milestone. The funds were launched in partnership with Tidal Financial Group.

The ETFs in the Return Stacked® family include:

The Return Stacked® Bonds & Managed Futures ETF (RSBT)

The Return Stacked® U.S. Stocks & Managed Futures ETF (RSST)

The Return Stacked® Global Stocks & Bonds ETF (RSSB)

The funds, launched in partnership with Tidal Financial Group, seek long-term capital appreciation by investing in complementary investment strategies and utilizing an innovative strategy known as Return Stacking.

“Diversification has historically been a process of addition through subtraction, where investors sell core stocks and bonds to make room in their portfolio. Return stacking enables an entirely different paradigm of portfolio construction,” said Corey Hoffstein, CIO of Newfound Research.

By layering one investment return on top of another – providing more than $1.00 of exposure per $1.00 invested – Return Stacked® ETFs seek to unlock the benefits of diversification by thoughtfully introducing additional, differentiated return streams. Diversification does not assure a profit.

“We’re proud to hit this milestone less than a year after the launch of our first ETF and humbled by the interest advisors and individual investors have expressed in the concept. We look forward to expanding the suite in 2024,” added Rodrigo Gordillo, President of ReSolve Global.

“Newfound has truly embraced the ETF structure, in solving an allocation problem for investors and delivering the solution with thoughtful models,” said Mike Venuto, co-founder and CIO of Tidal.

About Newfound Research LLC:

Newfound Research LLC is a quantitative investment and research firm dedicated to helping investors pro-actively unlock the benefits of diversification through return stacking. The firm manages alternative strategies and capital efficient solutions that allow investors to implement return stacking concepts.

About ReSolve Asset Management SEZC (Cayman)

ReSolve Asset Management offers systematic investment strategies and quantitatively managed portfolios for diversified and dynamic global asset & factor allocations.

About Tidal Financial Group:

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Financial Group sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/.

Important Information:

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please click here for RSBT, click here for RSSB, and click here for RSST. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. Unlike mutual funds, ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. Brokerage commissions may apply and would reduce returns.

Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso”) serves as investment adviser to the Funds and the Funds’ Subsidiary.

Newfound Research LLC (“Newfound”) serves as investment sub-adviser to the Funds.

ReSolve Asset Management SEZC (Cayman) (“ReSolve”) serves as futures trading advisor to the Fund and the Funds’ Subsidiary.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor for the Funds. Foreside is not related to Toroso, Newfound, or ReSolve.

