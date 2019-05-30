REV ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Revlon, Inc. – REV

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) from March 12, 2015 through March 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Revlon investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 15, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation follow this link http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=revlon-inc&id=1877 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] , [email protected] for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Revlon failed to create measures to monitor its enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system appropriately once implemented; (2) Revlon failed to design, implement and consistently operate effective process-level controls to ensure that it appropriately (a) recorded and accounted for inventory, accounts receivable, net sales and cost of goods sold, (b) reconciled balance sheet accounts, (c) reviewed and approved the complete population of manual journal entries, and (d) used complete and accurate information in performing manual control, which constituted a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting; (3) as a result of the poor preparation and planning of the implementation of the ERP system, Revlon was unable to fulfill product shipments of approximately $64 million of net sales and the Company incurred $53.6 million of incremental charges to remediate the decline in customer services levels; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Revlon’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.