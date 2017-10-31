REVA to Hold Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Call

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — REVA Medical, Inc. (ASX:RVA) (“REVA” or the “Company”) has scheduled a conference call to review its third quarter 2017 financial results and provide a business update.

The call is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. US PST on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 (which is 9:00 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday, 8 November 2017) and may be accessed within the United States and Canada by dialing 1-877-312-5413 five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Callers in Australia may access the call toll-free by dialing 1800 005 989. The conference ID is 1289896 for all locations.

If you reside outside of the United States, Canada, or Australia, or if you prefer to access the call through our website, please visit “Events & Presentations” under the “Investors” section of our website at www.revamedical.com, and click on the “listen to webcast” link. A live webcast of the call will also be available on our website.

About REVA Medical
REVA Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of bioresorbable polymer technologies for vascular applications. The Company’s lead product, the Fantom bioresorbable scaffold, received European CE Mark on April 3, 2017 for the treatment of coronary artery disease. REVA is located in San Diego, California, USA and employs over 50 people in the U.S. and Europe.

About Fantom®
Fantom is a sirolimus-eluting bioresorbable scaffold (BRS) developed as an alternative to metallic stents for the treatment of coronary artery disease. Scaffolds provide restoration of blood flow, support the artery through the healing process, and then disappear (or “resorb”) from the body over a period of time. This resorption is intended to allow the return of natural movement and function of the artery. Fantom is the only bioresorbable scaffold made from Tyrocore™, REVA’s proprietary tyrosine-derived polymer designed specifically for vascular scaffold applications. Tyrocore is inherently radiopaque, making Fantom the first and only BRS that is visible under fluoroscopy. Fantom is designed with thin struts while maintaining strength and with distinct ease-of-use features such as expansion with one continuous inflation.

  United States Australia Australia
  Investor & Media Enquiries: Investor Enquiries: Media Enquiries:
  REVA Medical, Inc. Inteq Limited Buchan Consulting
  Brandi Roberts Kim Jacobs Rebecca Wilson
  Chief Financial Officer +61 438 217 279 +61 3 9866 4722
  +1 858-966-3003 Andrew Cohen  
  Cheryl Liberatore +61 408 333 452  
  Director, Communications    
  +1 858-966-3045    
  [email protected]    
