New Integration Empowers CSOs and SOC Administrators with Automated Means of Detecting and Addressing the Complexity of Modern Email Attacks

SANTA CLARA, CA, April 18, 2023 – Revelstoke, a next-level enterprise Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) platform, has partnered with Abnormal Security, the leading behavioral AI-based email security platform, to provide joint customers with more complete visibility into their risk posture and enhance their ability to automate response actions.

Revelstoke is the only next-level SOAR solution built on a unified data layer (UDL), a unique classification and schema mapping engine which allows for optimal data organization. This enables security analysts and engineers to automate analysis, optimize workflows, prevent vendor lock, scale processes and get to the root of incidents quickly and effectively. Revelstoke is the lowest code security automation product on the market, emphasizing ease of use and time to value as core tenants. Revelstoke’s intuitive Kanban UI and Integrated Case Management platform allow for users to triage and process alerts produced by integrated technologies.

Abnormal Security leverages machine learning to stop socially-engineered and targeted inbound email attacks and dangerous email platform attacks that evade detection by traditional solutions. Its anomaly detection engine learns the behavior of every identity – employee, vendor, and email tenant – in cloud email environments and analyzes the risk of every event to block even the most sophisticated attacks, remediating malicious emails and account takeovers in milliseconds.

“Automation is at the heart of everything we do, and email security is a top priority for our customers,” said Bob Kruse, CEO of Revelstoke. “Abnormal Security offers our customers yet another means of bringing the full promise of SOAR to life—automating and responding to threats that put their enterprises, customers and partners at risk. We’re excited to provide this integration so our joint customers can leverage automation to respond to high fidelity email alerts from a single platform, ultimately saving time and resources for their teams.”

About Revelstoke

Revelstoke is the only next-level Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) solution built on a Unified Data Layer that offers no-code automation and low-code customization. Revelstoke empowers CISOs and security analysts to automate analysis, eliminate software development needs, optimize workflows, prevent vendor lock, scale processes, and secure the enterprise. To see more, go to Revelstoke’s YouTube channel.

About Abnormal Security

Abnormal Security provides the leading behavioral AI-based security platform that leverages machine learning to stop sophisticated inbound and dangerous email platform attacks that evade traditional solutions. The anomaly detection engine understands identity and context to analyze the risk of every cloud email event, preventing inbound email attacks, detecting compromised accounts, and remediating emails in milliseconds – all while providing visibility into configuration drifts across your environment. You can deploy Abnormal in minutes with an API integration for Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace and experience the full value of the platform instantly. More information is available at abnormalsecurity.com.

