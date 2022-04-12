Revenue of Connected (Smart) Street Light Market to Cross US$ 8.2 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Key role of governments to upgrade infrastructure to support connected street light solutions for valuable long-term cost advantages fuels the growth of the connected street light market

ALBANY, N.Y., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The connected street light market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Consistent rise in electricity prices, a substantial part of which is associated with operational costs, is compelling governments to switch to smart street light systems. This, along with advantages of safety and efficiency of connected street light is fueling the growth of connected street light market.

The installation of connected street light systems provide high-energy efficiency and improved control by reducing the power consumption in lighting applications. Moreover, the backend control system of connected street light enables operators to control luminescence according to the intensity of natural lighting.

North America and Europe account for a substantial share of the connected street light market. Governments in these regions have imposed numerous regulations to phase out older lighting technologies. For instance, the European Union passed regulation to phase out less energy efficient halogen spotlights from 2018. Factors such as technological advancements in sensors and networking technologies, along with growing penetration of IoT ecosystems, fuel the growth of the connected street light market in these regions.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29213

Connected (Smart) Street Light Market – Key Findings of Report

Emphasis of large utility companies and governments on increasing adoption of LED lighting to reduce power consumption for the development of a sustainable environment paves way for the growth of the connected street light market. Wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, Sigfox, Wi-Fi, Nb-IoT, and LTE are used to upgrade LED lighting on highways and freeways into smart street light solutions

Initiatives for the design of cost-effective lighting solutions is underway in the connected street light market. Adoption of next-gen technologies such as IoT and AI is leading to expanded range of distributed intelligence (DI) products ecosystem to storm the connected street light market landscape. Grid operators are using AI applications for connected street light solutions that delivers predictive insights to utilities to balance demand and supply of electricity.

Consistent advancement and miniaturization of electronic components have led to decline in cost and size of street light, which is favorable for the adoption of connected street light systems

Advancement in smart lighting that adjusts light intensity depending on weather conditions and volume of traffic is opening new frontiers in the connected street light market

Advent of solar-powered connected street light has helped to reduce operational and maintenance costs significantly. China, India, and some countries in Africa are rapidly switching to solar-powered connected street light solutions for extensive cost savings, and advantage of upgrade from conventional lighting to smart lighting in hard-to-reach industrial locations.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=29213

Connected (Smart) Street Light Market – Growth Drivers

Enormous advantages of high energy-efficiency and improved control of public lighting leading to immense reduction in power consumption fuels the growth of connected street light market

Use of a range of wireless technologies to upgrade LED lighting solutions to connected street light solutions on freeways and highways in developed and developing countries stimulates the connected street light market

Request Sample Report at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=29213

Connected (Smart) Street Light Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the connected street light market are;

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

InteliLIGHT

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

Signify Holding

Thai Toshiba Lighting Co. Ltd.

gridComm Plc.

Quantela Inc.

Sensus

Telensa Inc.

TVILIGHT Projects B.V.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=29213

The connected (smart) street light market is segmented as follows;

Connected (Smart) Street Light Market, by Offering

Hardware Light LED CFL Light Sodium Vapor Light Others (Incandescent Light, Halogen Light, etc.)

Drivers and Ballast

Sensors

Switches

Controllers/Relays

Software

Services

Connected (Smart) Street Light Market, by Connectivity

Wired (Power Line Communication)

Wireless

Connected (Smart) Street Light Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Browse Latest Electronics & Semiconductors Industry Research Reports by TMR

Lighting Product Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lighting-product-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lighting-product-market.html Smart Lighting Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-lighting-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-lighting-market.html Metrology Services Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/metrology-services-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/smart-connected-street-lights-market.htm