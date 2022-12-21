Global Market Study on Per Diem Nurse Staffing: Improving Healthcare Facility Standards Escalating the demand for Per Diem Nurse Staffing

New York, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market revenues were estimated at US$ 7.7 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 13.8 Bn.

Between September 2020 and December 2020, nurse staffing demand increased by 245%, or approximately 50,000 nurses, including both travel and per diem staffing. COVID-19 nurse staffing demand in metropolitan and rural hospitals was nearly double that of suburban hospitals – 250%, 280% and 130%, respectively.

Per diem nurse salaries vary widely depending on location, background, skills, and, ultimately, what nurses can negotiate with the per diem agency that hires them. Wages are typically between $25 and $50 per hour, but can be higher in high-demand situations or in certain urban areas. The hourly rate would be around $30 to $35. They will not be compensated for benefits such as vacation or sick leave in many cases.

Competitive Landscape

Among the leading players in the global Per Diem Nurse Staffing, market is GHR Healthcare, AMN Healthcare, Nurse Staffing LLC, Interim HealthCare, and Maxim Healthcare Group. To gain a competitive advantage in the industry, these market players are investing in product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and expansions.

Some of the recent activities related to research and development and mergers and acquisitions are mentioned below:

In May 2022, private equity firm HCAP Partners announced a minority investment in FleetNurse, a healthcare skill marketplace. The transaction’s terms have not been disclosed, but management will retain a stake. Within an hour, the FleetNurse app connects medical professionals with amenities in need of per diem and short-term placements.

In January 2022, Littlejohn Capital LLC, a private equity firm, acquired Alto Healthcare Staffing of Dayton, Ohio. Alto’s three main business lines are clinical per diem temporary staffing for healthcare facilities and long-term treatment centers, travel nursing staff to treatment centers, and medical assistants to doctors’ offices.

In June 2022, Health Carousel, LLC, announced a US$ 200,000 three-year commitment to fund a variety of nurse training and education programs in the United States and around the world. The announcement is consistent with the company’s mission of assisting nurse education and builds on previous initiatives.

According to the IntelyCare Research Group study, more nurses and nursing assistants want flexibility in their work lives. According to the findings, per diem nurses are also less likely (13%) to leave their current position than those who do not (30%). Nursing assistants now work nearly 52 hours per week, exceeding the 36-hour pre-pandemic norm. As a result, the per diem model’s flexibility and compensation have become much more appealing. More than half of the nursing workforce wishes to change careers in the survey conducted, and 45 percent of those working in post-acute care are considering contract work in the near future.

