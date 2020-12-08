Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / REVEREND MARKEL HUTCHINS APPOINTED TO NATIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMORIAL AND MUSEUM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

REVEREND MARKEL HUTCHINS APPOINTED TO NATIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMORIAL AND MUSEUM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

Reverend Markel Hutchins joins the Board of Directors of the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum

Reverend Markel Hutchins joins the Board of Directors of the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum

Washington, DC, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

December 8, 2020—(Washington, DC) The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is pleased to announce the appointment of human and civil rights leader Reverend Markel Hutchins as a member of the Board of Directors. Rev. Hutchins is also President and Chief Executive Officer of MovementForward, Inc., and National Lead Organizer of the One Congregation One Precinct (OneCOP) initiative and National Faith & Blue Weekend.

“Rev. Markel’s commitment to law enforcement, his exceptional experience in faith-based leadership, and his hands-on commitment to uniting law enforcement and the community make for an exciting addition to the NLEOMF Board of Directors,” shares Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “Working together will no doubt help advance our mission in a very impactful way.”

The Reverend Markel Hutchins is the visionary behind the OneCOP initiative, as well as the National Faith & Blue Weekend that launched in the fall of 2020. From 1997 until 2006, Reverend Hutchins served the National Youth Connection, Inc. (NYC) as National President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of its research and educational fund, the National Youth Challenge, Inc.  At the time, NYC was the nation’s only young adult led civil rights group.

Prior to founding MovementForward, the one-time congressional candidate was managing principal and CEO of MRH-LLC, a management and communications consulting firm that advised corporations, labor unions, small businesses and religious institutions on matters of diversity, public affairs, community relations and crisis management.

“Our pathway to progress around policing as a nation is a collaborative one that focuses on our commonalities rather than our differences,” shared Reverend Hutchins. “I am proud to serve an organization that is so uniquely positioned to build bridges of mutual trust, respect and understanding between law enforcement professionals and communities to facilitate justice and equal protection under the law.”

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s mission is to honor the fallen, make it safer for those who serve, and educate the public about the history of American law enforcement. The Memorial Fund oversees the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and the National Law Enforcement Museum, both located in Washington, DC.

For information on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, please visit LawMemorial.org.

For media inquiries, please contact Mary Petto at 202-737-7130.

– # # # –

About the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial contains the names of 22,217 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, visit LawMemorial.org. Authorized by Congress in 2000, the 57,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building tells the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience along with educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs. The Museum is an initiative of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information on the Law Enforcement Museum, visit LawEnforcementMuseum.org.

Attachment

  • Rev-Hutchins-C 
CONTACT: Mary Petto
National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund
202-737-7130
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.