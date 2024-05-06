ReversingLabs Spectra Assure™ Sees and Stops Software Supply Chain Attacks, Providing the Critical Trust and Insight Businesses Need Before Shipping or Deploying Software

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RSAC 2024: Booth N-4528 – ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, today announced that Spectra Assure has been named an Editor’s Choice award winner for Software Supply Chain Security from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

RL Spectra Assure™ identifies and stops software supply chain attacks with the industry’s only AI-driven Complex Binary Analysis that does what other application security tools cannot – identify malware, tampering, exposed secrets, vulnerabilities, weak mitigations, and more, all without the need for the source code.

With software supply chain attacks increasing more than 1000% over the last three years, RL recognizes that software represents the largest under-addressed attack surface. Spectra Assure lets software developers and enterprise buyers answer the fundamental questions – How do you know when your software has been compromised or tampered with? How do you know when your software is malware?

“We are honored and excited that Spectra Assure is being recognized by the Global InfoSec awards judges,” said Mario Vuksan, co-founder and CEO of ReversingLabs. “As we’ve seen through our research as well as insight provided by other industry experts, companies are under increased business and regulatory pressure to ensure that software is safe to ship or deploy. With Spectra Assure, our customers get critical risk and threat insights into the software they build and use every day. This is especially vital for organizations charged with assessing and managing third-party software risk, which have lacked the necessary tools until now.”

RL executives will be on-site at this week’s RSA Conference at Booth #4528, providing attendees with a look at the award-winning Spectra Assure as well as additional educational sessions. Executives can also discuss the recent launch of RL’s unified Spectra suite for advanced file and software security . In addition to booth activities, company executives will speak in detail about current software supply chain challenges and opportunities. Details include:

ReversingLabs: The Cyber CFO – CISO Accountability in the Era of Supply Chain Attacks

Time: Wednesday, May 8, 12:10 PM – 12:30 PM PT

Location: Briefing Center, South Expo Hall, S-2100

Topic: ReversingLabs Chief Trust Officer Saša Zdjelar will discuss the changing role and expectations of CISOs who must now navigate their duties and careers in an era of increasing attacks on commercial software, increasing regulation, and the specter of litigation.

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 40 billion searchable files daily with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.