ReversingLabs Named Winner in Black Unicorn Awards for 2020

ReversingLabs Named 2020 Black Unicorn Award Winner ReversingLabs has been recognized for its potential to reach a $1B market value.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ReversingLabs the leading provider of explainable threat intelligence solutions today announced that is has been named a winner in the Black Unicorn Awards for the second consecutive year.

ReversingLabs competed against many of the industry’s leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. The term “ Black Unicorn ” signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value as determined by private or public investment, and these awards showcase those companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.

“We’re pleased to name ReversingLabs as a winner among a small, elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders in our second annual Black Unicorn awards,” said judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber , David DeWalt of NightDragon and Gary Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Media Group .

“We are honored to be named a Black Unicorn for 2020, illustrating our continued ability to successfully combat the next generation of intelligence cyber threats, and recognizing the dedication of the entire ReversingLabs team,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-Founder, ReversingLabs. “The addition of our explainable threat intelligence capabilities to the ReversingLabs Titanium Platform, our continued growth, and our commitment to delivering transparent and trusted malware insights that address the cybersecurity skills gap have demonstrated that we’re on target to fulfill our destiny as a Black Unicorn.”

For more information and to see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2020 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-winners-2020/

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the leading provider of explainable threat intelligence solutions that shed the necessary light on complex file-based threats for enterprises stretched for time and expertise. Its hybrid-cloud Titanium Platform enables digital business resiliency, protects against new modern architecture exposures, and automates manual SOC and Threat Hunting processes with a transparency that arms junior analysts to confidently take action.

ReversingLabs is used by the world’s most advanced security vendors and deployed across all industries searching for a more intelligent way to get at the root of the web, mobile, email, cloud, app development and supply chain threat problem, of which files and objects have become major risk contributors.

ReversingLabs Titanium Platform provides broad integration support with more than 4,000 unique file and object formats, speeds detection of malicious objects through automated static analysis, prioritizing the highest risks with actionable detail in only .005 seconds. With unmatched breadth and privacy, the platform accurately detects threats through explainable machine learning models, leveraging the largest repository of malware in the industry, containing more than 10 billion files and objects. Delivering transparency and trust, thousands of ‘human readable’ indicators explain why a classification and threat verdict was determined, while integrating at scale across the enterprise with connectors that support existing file repository, SIEM, SOAR, threat intelligence platform and sandbox investments, reducing incident response time for SOC analysts, while providing high priority and detailed threat information for both developers and hunters to take quick action.

Learn more at https://www.reversinglabs.com, or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 8th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2020 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2020 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-winners-2020/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

