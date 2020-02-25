ReversingLabs Named Winner in the 16th Annual Info Security PG’s 2020 Global Excellence Awards®

ISPG Global Excellence Gold Winner ReversingLabs and CEO Mario Vuksan were named ISPG Global Excellence Awards Gold status winners in Milestone of the Year-Anniversary and People Shaping Cyber and Info Security.

ISPG Global Excellence Bronze Winner ReversingLabs Titanium Platform was named a Bronze status winner in both the Advanced Threat Intelligence and Threat Solutions-Hunting, Detection, Intelligence, and Response categories of the ISPG Global Excellence Awards.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ReversingLabs announced today that Info Security Products Guide, the industry’s leading information security research and advisory guide, has named ReversingLabs a winner in the 16th Annual 2020 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards.® The company was recognized in Milestone of the Year-Anniversary; Advanced Threat Intelligence; and Threat Solutions-Hunting, Detection, Intelligence, and Response categories, and the company’s CEO, Mario Vuksan, was named a winner in People Shaping Cyber and Info Security. These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

ReversingLabs was named a Gold winner for Milestone of the Year in recognition of its 10th anniversary, and for building out the industry’s largest repository of goodware and malware, which now contains upwards of 10 billion files. A Bronze winner for both Advanced Threat Intelligence and Threat Solutions–Hunting, Detection, Intelligence, and Response categories, ReversingLabs Titanium Platform was acknowledged for delivering the industry’s fastest and most accurate malware analysis–allowing SOC analysts to make quick and well-informed decisions–and for detecting malicious objects and files that existing solutions miss. ReversingLabs CEO Mario Vuksan received Gold winner status as one of the People Shaping Cyber and Info Security for his roles in creating ReversingLabs repository of goodware and malware, defining the category of destructive object insights, pushing the industry to create threat intelligence solutions that provide explainable, human readable insights; and his research and advisory contributions over more than two decades in cybersecurity.

“We are proud to be recognized as an industry innovator by Info Security Products Guide and by the security community for our explainable threat intelligence solutions and our ongoing commitment to constantly improve how practitioners identify, detect and respond to threats,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO, ReversingLabs. “Behind this distinguished success remains our relentless drive to stay customer focused with a team of passionate professionals who bring their very best to work everyday to help make our digital society a safer place for all.”

More than 35 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

About Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow’s technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit http://www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs helps Security Operations Center (SOC) teams identify, detect and respond to the latest attacks, advanced persistent threats and polymorphic malware by providing explainable threat intelligence into destructive files and objects.

ReversingLabs technology is used by the world’s most advanced security vendors and deployed across all industries searching for a better way to get at the root of the web, mobile, email, cloud, app development and supply chain threat problem, of which files and objects have become major risk contributors.

ReversingLabs Titanium Platform provides broad integration support with more than 4,000 unique file and object formats, speeds detection of malicious objects through automated static analysis, prioritizing the highest risks with actionable detail in only .005 seconds. With unmatched breadth and privacy, the platform accurately detects threats through explainable machine learning models, leveraging the largest repository of malware in the industry, containing more than 10 billion files and objects. Delivering transparency and trust, thousands of ‘human readable’ indicators explain why a classification and threat verdict was determined, while integrating at scale across the enterprise with connectors that support existing SIEM, SOAR, threat intelligence platform and sandbox investments, reducing incident response time for SOC analysts, while providing high priority and detailed threat information for hunters to take quick action. Learn more at https://www.reversinglabs.com, or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

