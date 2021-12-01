Review Health Insurance Options Before Open Enrollment Deadline

KindHealth, the customer-first insurance discovery platform, recommends checking plans for cost increases, reduced coverage

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the annual health insurance open enrollment deadline approaching, KindHealth , an all-in-one digital health insurance marketplace, advises people to review their insurance plans to avoid being automatically re-enrolled in a plan with new costs or reduced coverage.

“Health insurance companies do revise their plans annually, and sometimes that means a higher premium or co-pays, or changes to what conditions and treatments are covered,” said Andrew Tomasik, chief operating officer of KindHealth.

“This is the one time of year that most people can easily make changes to their health insurance, so we recommend everyone take the time to look closely at their coverage and see if it still meets their medical and financial needs,” he added.

KindHealth is an insurance discovery platform that has already helped more than one million people buy health insurance coverage. KindHealth’s AI-driven program quickly provides personalized insurance recommendations, opportunities to save, and other tools to manage healthcare spending.

In preparation for the open enrollment period, KindHealth recently launched upgrades that allow users to complete the enrollment process online with no need to make a phone call to the HealthCare.gov marketplace.

The 2022 open enrollment period began November 1 and continues through Saturday, January 15, 2022, but people should enroll by December 15 for health insurance if they want coverage to begin on January 1. During the last open enrollment period, more than 12 million people enrolled in Affordable Care Act health insurance plans.

Before enrolling, people should look at their household budget, what health care they needed in the past year, and what that indicates about possible care needs in the coming year.

“Open enrollment is definitely the time to research your finances, care needs and possibly revise your health care coverage,” Tomasik said. “KindHealth is here to support anyone who wants to weigh all of their health insurance options and discover the best ways to save on insurance costs.”

Important open enrollment dates include:

December 15, 2021: Last day to enroll or change health insurance plans for coverage beginning January 1, 2022.

Last day to enroll or change health insurance plans for coverage beginning January 1, 2022. January 1, 2022: Coverage for 2022 begins if you are enrolled by December 15, 2021 and have paid your first insurance premium.

Coverage for 2022 begins if you are enrolled by December 15, 2021 and have paid your first insurance premium. January 15, 2022: Last day to enroll or change insurance plans for coverage in 2022. You may enroll or change plans after this date only if you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period.

Last day to enroll or change insurance plans for coverage in 2022. You may enroll or change plans after this date only if you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. February 1, 2022: Coverage for 2022 begins if you enrolled by January 15, 2022 and have paid your first insurance premium.

There are options if you miss these open enrollment deadlines. However, availability may be limited. You may be able to get insurance coverage through a spouse, parent, state insurance marketplace, Medicaid, or short-term health insurance.

To discover your best options for healthcare plans, during open enrollment and year-round, visit KindHealth at kindhealth.co .

About KindHealth

KindHealth is an insurance discovery platform launched in 2015 and based in Austin, Texas, founded by entrepreneur team Albert Pomales, Andrew Tomasik, Mark Adams and John Constantine. KindHealth’s platform is powered by cutting-edge technology which recommends the best insurance plan for consumers’ needs and budget allowing KindHealth to better understand its customers and offer the right insurance plan. Additionally, KindHealth’s Marketplace Builder™ makes it simple for companies in any category — from leading technology brands to insurtech startups — to offer white-labeled digital insurance solutions to their customers. Visit www.kindhealth.co

