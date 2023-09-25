Topline data for RECOVER trial on track for October 2023

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the last patient in its global pivotal Phase 3 RECOVER study evaluating brilaroxazine for schizophrenia has now completed the study. Topline data from RECOVER are expected in October 2023. Brilaroxazine is a serotonin-dopamine stabilizer with multifaceted activity designed to improve schizophrenia symptoms and accompanying neuroinflammation.

“For the 24 million people worldwide living with schizophrenia, current treatment options do not address all symptoms and often cause side effects and drug-drug interactions which can lead to low adherence and potential relapses,” said Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President and CEO of Reviva. “Brilaroxazine is designed to overcome critical gaps in current therapies by offering a well-tolerated safety profile favorable for long-term use, and by addressing the positive, negative, mood, and cognitive symptoms and neuroinflammation associated with schizophrenia. We are pleased to announce the last patient has been evaluated in our global Phase 3 RECOVER trial. We look forward to reporting pivotal topline data this October.”

RECOVER is a global Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study designed to assess the safety and efficacy of brilaroxazine in 410 patients with acute schizophrenia compared to placebo. Brilaroxazine was administered at fixed doses of 15 mg or 50 mg once daily for 28 days. The primary endpoint is a decrease in Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to placebo from baseline to Day 28. Key secondary endpoints include clinical global impression (CGI) rating scale, positive and negative symptoms, social functioning and cognition. An ongoing 1-year open-label extension (OLE) study with flexible doses of 15 mg, 30 mg, or 50 mg will further evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of brilaroxazine in patients with stable schizophrenia.

About Brilaroxazine

Brilaroxazine is an in-house discovered new chemical entity with potent affinity and selectivity against key serotonin and dopamine receptors implicated in schizophrenia and its comorbid symptoms. In a multinational, multicenter, double-blind Phase 2 study in 234 patients with acute schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder, brilaroxazine met its primary endpoint, reducing Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score and demonstrating statistically significant improvement of overall drug treatment outcomes using Clinical Global Impression (CGI) scale and for secondary endpoints evaluating social functioning, and positive and negative symptoms, and directional improvements for depression and cognition. In this completed Phase 2 study, brilaroxazine met all safety endpoints with no weight gain, no increase in blood sugar and lipids, and no cardiac or endocrine adverse effects compared to placebo. Positive data from a clinical drug-drug interaction (DDI) study investigating the potential effect of CYP3A4 enzyme on brilaroxazine in healthy subjects supports no clinically significant interaction when combined with a CYP3A4 inhibitor. A full battery of regulatory compliant toxicology and safety pharmacology studies has been completed for brilaroxazine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed to consider a potential superior safety label claim if there is a positive outcome on a relevant endpoint in a pivotal Phase 3 study in patients with schizophrenia. Reviva intends to develop brilaroxazine for other neuropsychiatric indications including bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder (MDD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Additionally, brilaroxazine has shown promising efficacy for inflammatory diseases psoriasis, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) with mitigation of fibrosis and inflammation in translational animal models. Brilaroxazine has already received Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of PAH and IPF conditions.

To learn more about the clinical and preclinical data available for brilaroxazine, please visit revivapharma.com/publications.

About Reviva

Reviva is a late-stage pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system, inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, RP5063 (brilaroxazine) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both RP5063 and RP1208 in the United States (U.S.), Europe, and several other countries.

