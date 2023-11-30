CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO, and Narayan Prabhu, CFO of Reviva, will participate in The Benchmark Company’s Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference, taking place December 7, 2023 in New York, NY.

The Benchmark Company’s Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

Format: One-on-one investor meetings

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Location: New York Athletic Club in New York, NY

To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Reviva management, please use the link HERE.

About Reviva’s Lead Drug Candidate Brilaroxazine

Brilaroxazine is an in-house discovered new chemical entity with potent affinity and selectivity against key serotonin and dopamine receptors implicated in schizophrenia and its comorbid symptoms. Positive topline data from the global Phase 3 RECOVER trial in schizophrenia demonstrated the trial successfully met all primary and secondary endpoints with statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions across all major symptom domains at week 4 with 50 mg of brilaroxazine vs. placebo with a generally well-tolerated side effect profile comparable to placebo and discontinuation rates lower than placebo. Positive data from a clinical drug-drug interaction (DDI) study investigating the potential effect of CYP3A4 enzyme on brilaroxazine in healthy subjects supports no clinically significant interaction when combined with a CYP3A4 inhibitor. Reviva believes that a full battery of regulatory compliant toxicology and safety pharmacology studies has been completed for brilaroxazine. Reviva intends to develop brilaroxazine for other neuropsychiatric indications including bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder (MDD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Additionally, brilaroxazine has shown promising nonclinical activity for inflammatory diseases psoriasis, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) with mitigation of fibrosis and inflammation in translational animal models. Brilaroxazine has already received Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of PAH and IPF conditions.

To learn more about the clinical and preclinical data available for brilaroxazine, please visit revivapharma.com/publications.

About Reviva

Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system, respiratory and metabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD

www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Bruce Mackle

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com