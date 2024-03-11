CUPERTINO, Calif., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will participate in a Fireside Chat at the UBS Virtual CNS Day, taking place virtually March 18, 2024.
UBS Virtual CNS Day
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, March 18, 2024
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Location: Virtual
To register for the event, please click here or contact your UBS representative.
About Reviva
Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system, respiratory and metabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.
Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD
www.revivapharma.com
Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Bruce Mackle
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Kristin Politi
[email protected]
(646) 876-4783
- Thumzup Welcomes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk to AdTech Platform as Brand Launches in Costco Warehouse Stores Across Pacific Northwest - March 11, 2024
- Soft Tissue Repair Market revenue to exceed USD 17 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester - March 11, 2024
- Allyx Therapeutics Announces Positive Phase 1b Multiple Ascending Dose Data and Advances ALX-001 to Patients - March 11, 2024