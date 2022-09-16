Revolo Biotherapeutics to Participate in the Sachs Associates 22nd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum for Global Partnering and Investment

Breaking News
NEW ORLEANS and LONDON, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo” or the “Company”), a company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, today announced that it will be participating in the Sachs Associates 22nd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum for Global Partnering and Investment taking place in Basel, Switzerland from September 21-22.

Revolo’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Rigby, and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Rely Foulkes, will present a corporate overview on Wednesday, September 21 at 12:00 p.m. CEST (6:00 a.m. EDT). In addition, Dr. Foulkes will join an expert panel discussion on autoimmune and inflammatory diseases on Thursday, September 22 at 11:10 a.m. CEST (5:10 a.m. EDT).

The Sachs Associates Biotech in Europe Forum is highly transactional and is comprised of a series of panels and presentations from leading investment, pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The full agenda for the forum can be accessed here.

About Revolo Biotherapeutics
Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system to prevent the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function preparing to be evaluated in a second Phase 2 clinical trial for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase 2 clinical trial for non-infectious uveitis. ‘1104 is a peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein and is being evaluated in a fully randomized Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and a Phase 2 clinical trial for allergic disease. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.

Company Contact
Marylyn Rigby, VP Investor Relations & Marketing
mrigby@revolobio.com

Media Contact
Monica Rouco Molina, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1-929-469-3850
mroucomolina@lifescicomms.com

