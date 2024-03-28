REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced the company will deliver multiple presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 being held April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, California.
Details of the planned presentations are listed below:
Revolution Medicines Oral Presentations:
|Title:
|Discovery of RMC-9805, an Oral, RAS(ON) G12D-Selective Covalent Tri-Complex Inhibitor
|Presenter:
|John Knox, Ph.D.
|Abstract Number:
|ND03
|Session:
|New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 1
|Date/Time:
|1:45 – 2:00 p.m. PT on April 7, 2024
|Title:
|RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) Multi-Selective Tri-Complex Inhibitor
|Presenter:
|Elena Koltun, Ph.D., Wei Lin, M.D.
|Session:
|KRAS: Broadening the Attack Beyond G12C with Small Molecules and Immuno-Oncology
|Date/Time:
|1:00 – 1:20 p.m. PT on April 9, 2024
|Title:
|Combination of RAS(ON) G12C-Selective and Multi-Selective Tri-Complex Inhibitors Overcomes Resistance and Prolongs Durability in Preclinical Models of KRASG12C NSCLC
|Presenter:
|Xing Wei, Ph.D.
|Abstract Number:
|6585
|Session:
|Novel Antitumor Agents 5
|Date/Time:
|2:35 – 2:50 p.m. PT on April 9, 2024
Revolution Medicines Poster Presentations:
|Title:
|Potential Biomarkers of Response to the Combination of the RAS(ON) Multi-Selective Inhibitor RMC-6236 Plus Anti-PD-1 Antibody in Preclinical PDAC Models
|Presenter:
|Lillian Seu, Ph.D.
|Abstract Number:
|581/4
|Session:
|Immunotherapy
|Date/Time:
|1:30 – 5:00 p.m. PT on April 7, 2024
|Title:
|RMC-5127, a First-in-Class, Orally Bioavailable RAS(ON) G12V-Selective Tri-Complex Inhibitor, is CNS-Penetrant and Drives Regressions in Intracranially Implanted KRASG12V Xenograft Tumors
|Presenter:
|Zhe Chen, M.B.B.S., Ph.D.
|Abstract Number:
|3340/28
|Session:
|Novel Antitumor Agents 3
|Date/Time:
|1:30 – 5:00 p.m. PT on April 8, 2024
|Title:
|The RAS(ON) Multi-Selective Inhibitor RMC-7977 Blocks Downstream MAPK and PI3K Pathway Activation in KRASG12X-Mutant Cancers
|Presenter:
|Priyanka Bapat, Ph.D.
|Abstract Number:
|4709/2
|Session:
|Other Cellular Mechanisms for Anticancer Drug Action
|Date/Time:
|9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT on April 9, 2024
Collaborator Poster Presentations:
|Title:
|RTK Signaling and WT RAS Activity as Vulnerabilities in Tumors with Acquired Resistance to GDP-State Selective KRASG12C Inhibitors in Preclinical Models
|Lead RevMed Co-Author:
|Harshit Shah, Ph.D.
|Abstract Number:
|1924/2
|Session:
|Drug Resistance 2: RAS GTPase
|Date/Time:
|9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT on April 8, 2024
|Title:
|Resistance to RAS-GTP Inhibition in Models of Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Arises Downstream of RAS Effectors
|Lead RevMed Co-Author:
|Jingjing Jiang, Ph.D.
|Abstract Number:
|1927/5
|Session:
|Drug Resistance 2: RAS GTPase
|Date/Time:
|9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT on April 8, 2024
Additional information on the AACR Annual Meeting 2024 is available through the AACR website at: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2024/
About Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS companion inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, RMC-6291, a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor, and RMC-9805, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors in the company’s development pipeline include RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C).
CONTACT: Media & Investor Contact Erin Graves 650-779-0136 [email protected]
