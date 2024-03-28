REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced the company will deliver multiple presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 being held April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, California.

Details of the planned presentations are listed below:

Revolution Medicines Oral Presentations:

Title: Discovery of RMC-9805, an Oral, RAS(ON) G12D-Selective Covalent Tri-Complex Inhibitor Presenter: John Knox, Ph.D. Abstract Number: ND03 Session: New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 1 Date/Time: 1:45 – 2:00 p.m. PT on April 7, 2024 Title: RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) Multi-Selective Tri-Complex Inhibitor Presenter: Elena Koltun, Ph.D., Wei Lin, M.D. Session: KRAS: Broadening the Attack Beyond G12C with Small Molecules and Immuno-Oncology Date/Time: 1:00 – 1:20 p.m. PT on April 9, 2024 Title: Combination of RAS(ON) G12C-Selective and Multi-Selective Tri-Complex Inhibitors Overcomes Resistance and Prolongs Durability in Preclinical Models of KRASG12C NSCLC Presenter: Xing Wei, Ph.D. Abstract Number: 6585 Session: Novel Antitumor Agents 5 Date/Time: 2:35 – 2:50 p.m. PT on April 9, 2024

Revolution Medicines Poster Presentations:

Title: Potential Biomarkers of Response to the Combination of the RAS(ON) Multi-Selective Inhibitor RMC-6236 Plus Anti-PD-1 Antibody in Preclinical PDAC Models Presenter: Lillian Seu, Ph.D. Abstract Number: 581/4 Session: Immunotherapy Date/Time: 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. PT on April 7, 2024 Title: RMC-5127, a First-in-Class, Orally Bioavailable RAS(ON) G12V-Selective Tri-Complex Inhibitor, is CNS-Penetrant and Drives Regressions in Intracranially Implanted KRASG12V Xenograft Tumors Presenter: Zhe Chen, M.B.B.S., Ph.D. Abstract Number: 3340/28 Session: Novel Antitumor Agents 3 Date/Time: 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. PT on April 8, 2024 Title: The RAS(ON) Multi-Selective Inhibitor RMC-7977 Blocks Downstream MAPK and PI3K Pathway Activation in KRASG12X-Mutant Cancers Presenter: Priyanka Bapat, Ph.D. Abstract Number: 4709/2 Session: Other Cellular Mechanisms for Anticancer Drug Action Date/Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT on April 9, 2024

Collaborator Poster Presentations:

Title: RTK Signaling and WT RAS Activity as Vulnerabilities in Tumors with Acquired Resistance to GDP-State Selective KRASG12C Inhibitors in Preclinical Models Lead RevMed Co-Author: Harshit Shah, Ph.D. Abstract Number: 1924/2 Session: Drug Resistance 2: RAS GTPase Date/Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT on April 8, 2024 Title: Resistance to RAS-GTP Inhibition in Models of Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Arises Downstream of RAS Effectors Lead RevMed Co-Author: Jingjing Jiang, Ph.D. Abstract Number: 1927/5 Session: Drug Resistance 2: RAS GTPase Date/Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT on April 8, 2024

Additional information on the AACR Annual Meeting 2024 is available through the AACR website at: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2024/

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS companion inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, RMC-6291, a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor, and RMC-9805, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors in the company’s development pipeline include RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C).

CONTACT: Media & Investor Contact Erin Graves 650-779-0136 [email protected]