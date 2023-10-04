Interim Data to be Presented for RMC-6236 (RASMULTI(ON) Inhibitor) and RMC-6291 (RASG12C(ON) Inhibitor)

Company to Host Investor Webcast Following ESMO Data Presentation on October 22 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced the company will present new clinical data for two of its RAS(ON) Inhibitors and other investigational compounds at upcoming oncology conferences, the 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (“Triple Meeting”) in Boston, Massachusetts, to be held October 11-15, and the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) in Madrid, Spain, to be held October 20-24.

At the Triple Meeting, the company will present the first report of clinical activity for RMC-6291, its RASG12C(ON) Inhibitor and additional preliminary safety and pharmacokinetic profiles for RMC-6236, its RASMULTI(ON) Inhibitor. At ESMO, the company will present additional preliminary antitumor activity data for RMC-6236 in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) or pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) carrying common KRASG12X mutations. The abstract related to this presentation, which will go live on the ESMO website at 0:05 CEST on October 16, 2023 (6:05 p.m. ET, October 15), will include data from an April 24, 2023 data extraction, while the Proffered Paper presentation itself will include more recent data from an October data extraction.

Shortly following the company’s ESMO data presentation, the company will host an investor webcast to review the clinical data presentations on RMC-6236 and RMC-6291, related clinical development vision, and the company’s overall pipeline and strategy.

Details of the presentations referenced above, as well as other presentations by the company at these conferences, are listed below:

Triple Meeting Oral Presentations:

Title: Targeting RAS-addicted cancers with investigational RAS(ON) inhibitors Presenter: W. Clay Gustafson, M.D. Session: Plenary Session 3: KRAS Date/Time: 8:00 – 9:40 a.m. ET on October 13, 2023

Title: Preliminary safety and pharmacokinetic profiles of RMC-6236, a first-in-class,

RAS-selective, tri-complex RASMULTI(ON) inhibitor in patients with KRAS mutant

solid tumors on the Phase 1 trial RMC-6236-001 Presenter: Alexander I. Spira Abstract Number: B032* Session: Plenary Session 4: New Drugs on the Horizon Date/Time: 9:40 – 11:45 a.m. ET on October 13, 2023

*Also included in Poster Session B on October 13, from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. ET.

Title: Preliminary safety and anti-tumor activity of RMC-6291, a first-in-class, tri-complex

KRASG12C (ON) inhibitor, in patients with or without prior KRASG12C (OFF) inhibitor

treatment Presenter: Pasi A. Jänne Abstract Number: LB_B01* Session: Spotlight on Proffered Papers 2 Date/Time: 11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. ET on October 13, 2023

*Also included in Poster Session B on October 13, from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. ET.

Triple Meeting Poster Presentations:

Title: Selective inhibition of the active state of KRASG12V with the non-covalent, tri-complex

Inhibitor RM-048 Presenter: Bianca J. Lee, Ph.D. Abstract Number: B137 Session: Poster Session B Date/Time: 12:30 – 4:00 p.m. ET on October 13, 2023

Title: First-in-human phase 1/1b trial of the first-in-class bi-steric mTORC1-selective inhibitor RMC-5552 in patients with advanced solid tumors Presenter: Alison M. Schram, M.D. Abstract Number: C020 Session: Poster Session C Date/Time: 12:30 – 4:00 p.m. ET on October 14, 2023

Additional information on the Triple Meeting is available through the conference website at: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-nci-eortc-international-conference-on-molecular-targets-and-cancer-therapeutics-2/

ESMO Oral Presentation:

Title: Preliminary clinical activity of RMC-6236, a first-in-class, RAS-selective, tri-complex RASMULTI(ON) inhibitor in patients with KRAS mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Presenter: Kathryn C. Arbour, M.D. Abstract Number: 6520 Session: Proffered Paper Session – Developmental Therapeutics Date/Time: 08:30 – 10:00 a.m. CEST (2:30 – 4:00 a.m. ET) on October 22, 2023

Additional information on the ESMO Congress is available through the conference website at: https://www.esmo.org/meeting-calendar/esmo-congress-2023.

Investor Webcast

Revolution Medicines will host an investor webcast on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. ET. The presentation will review the clinical data presentations on RMC-6236 and RMC-6291 highlighted above, related clinical development vision, and the company’s overall pipeline and strategy. To participate in the live webcast, participants may register in advance here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eb8agxe6. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors section of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website for at least 14 days.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) Inhibitors RMC-6236 (RASMULTI), RMC-6291 (KRASG12C) and RMC-9805 (KRASG12D) are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) Inhibitors in the company’s pipeline include RMC-0708 (KRASQ61H) which is currently in IND-enabling development, RMC-8839 (KRASG13C), and additional compounds targeting other RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in clinical development include RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation statements regarding the company’s development plans and timelines and its ability to advance its portfolio and R&D pipeline; clinical data from its RAS(ON) inhibitors and investigational compounds; its clinical development vision; and its overall pipeline and strategy. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the company’s programs’ early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, the company’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape and the effects on the company’s business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Revolution Medicines in general, see Revolution Medicines’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2023, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Revolution Medicines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

