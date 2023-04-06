REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced the company and its collaborators will present preclinical data at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 being held April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

Details of the planned presentations are listed below:

Revolution Medicines Oral Presentations:

Title: Discovery of RMC-6291, a tri-complex KRASG12C(ON) inhibitor Presenter: Jim Cregg, Ph.D. Abstract Number: ND07 Session: New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 2 Date/Time: 3:45 – 4:00 p.m. Eastern on April 16, 2023

Title: RMC-9805, a first-in-class, mutant-selective, covalent and orally bioavailable KRASG12D(ON) inhibitor, promotes cancer-associated neoantigen recognition and synergizes with immunotherapy in preclinical models Presenter: Marie Menard, Ph.D. Abstract Number: 3475 Session: Immune Checkpoints at Tumor Beds Date/Time: 3:37 – 3:52 p.m. Eastern on April 17, 2023

Revolution Medicines Poster Presentations:

Title: RMC-9805, a first-in-class, mutant-selective, covalent and oral KRASG12D(ON) inhibitor that induces apoptosis and drives tumor regression in preclinical models of KRASG12D cancers Presenter: Lingyan Jiang, Ph.D. Abstract Number: 526/26 Session: Novel Antitumor Agents 2 Date/Time: 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. Eastern on April 16, 2023

Title: RMC-0708 (RM-046), a first-in-class, mutant-selective and oral KRASQ61H(ON) inhibitor that drives tumor regression in preclinical models and validates KRASQ61H as a therapeutic target Presenter: Yu C. Yang, Ph.D. Abstract Number: 1598/21 Session: New Therapeutic Targeted Agents Date/Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Eastern on April 17, 2023

Collaborator Oral Presentation:

Title: Combining KRASG12C(ON) inhibition with SHP2 and immune checkpoint blockade to enhance anti-tumor immunity and overcome development of resistance in lung cancer Abstract Number: 5733 Session: New Tricks for Known Targets: Novel Approaches to Inhibit Oncogenic Signaling Presentation Time: 2:37 – 2:52 p.m. Eastern on April 18, 2023

Collaborator Poster Presentations:

Title: Bi-steric mTORC1-selective inhibitors activate 4EBP1, suppress MYC, restore anti-tumor immunity, and cooperate with immune checkpoint inhibition to elicit tumor regression Abstract Number: LB015/7 Session: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 1 Presentation Time: 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. Eastern on April 16, 2023

Title: Preclinical evaluation of RM-042, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of GTP-RAS, in models of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma Abstract Number: 1725/22 Session: Oncogenes and Tumor Suppressor Genes as Targets for Therapy 2 Date/Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Eastern on April 17, 2023

Title: Bi-steric mTORC1 inhibitors are superior to rapamycin and induce apoptotic cell death in tumor models with hyperactivated mTORC1 Abstract Number: 4859/2 Session: Anticancer Approaches Targeting Signal Transduction Pathways Presentation Time: 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. Eastern on April 18, 2023

Additional information on the AACR Annual Meeting 2023 is available through the AACR website at: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2023/

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) Inhibitors RMC-6236 (RASMULTI) and RMC-6291(KRASG12C) are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) Inhibitors in the company’s pipeline include RMC-9805 (KRASG12D) and RMC-0708 (KRASQ61H), both of which are currently in IND-enabling development, RMC-8839 (KRASG13C), and additional compounds targeting other RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in clinical development include RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).

CONTACT: Contacts: For Investors & Media: Erin Graves 650-779-0136 egraves@revmed.com